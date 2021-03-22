While the 8.2mm drivers inside the Mu3 can’t match up to the aforementioned two-metre Muon speakers, they’re still a noticeable sonic step up from the majority of true wireless buds currently available.

They’re a real joy to listen to – lifelike with tonnes of texture and detail. Bass is forceful but controlled, rhythm sections have proper swagger and you can really pick out the position of the instruments.

They capture the muscular drive of Metz on A Boat to Drown In, while Black Country, New Road’s Science Fair is restlessly energetic without becoming muddled, but there’s also real tenderness to the close-quarters intimacy of Sick Server by Jeff Tweedy. Yep, KEF’s hi-fi expertise is very much apparent.

But you can’t make phone calls on any of KEF’s loudspeakers and the company’s lack of experience in that field does show here. In quiet places you’ll have no problem making yourself heard, but introduce any background noise and it can quite easily drown you out. It only took some fairly minor traffic for us to have to abort a call.

ANC performance is a bit underwhelming as well. It’ll certainly lessen some of the more minor background hubbub, but it’s a long way from being a mute button for the outside world. The single-button operation also means you can’t just toggle the ambient mode on and off as required; you have to cycle through the three options (ANC on/ANC off/ambient on) until you get to the one you want.

It’s easy to get into dongle-waving territory when talking about battery life, and while the total of 24 hours that the Mu3’s buds-and-case combo offers is absolutely obliterated by Cambridge Audio’s Melomania 1 and RHA’s TrueConnect 2, the nine hours each bud can hold between charges is plenty for real-world use – and that’s with noise-cancelling switched on. They’re comfortable too, so ear fatigue shouldn’t be a problem either.

If you do find yourself low on juice, five minutes inside the case is enough for an extra hour of listening. In other words, stamina shouldn’t cause you any issues.