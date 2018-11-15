From the first piano note of Kamasi Washington’s remarkable retooling of Debussy’s Clair de Lune, it’s obvious LSX is closely related to both its LS50 and LS50 Wireless associates. The levels of detail, poise and expressiveness are unmistakable.

When properly supported and positioned, the LSX focus and image well, giving a good impression of the numerous players on Washington’s stage and their position relative to each other.

It’s a spacious enough sound-stage, too, with each instrument given sufficient elbow-room and space to breathe. The suggestion of an ensemble performance, rather than individual and dislocated elements, is strong - and that, in part, is what makes the LSX so enjoyable to listen to.

Tonally, too, they’re impressive. Switch to the rather less cerebral Whitest Boy on the Beach by Fat White Family and the scuzzy drums, scuzzier guitars and none-more-scuzzy keyboard sounds are packed with details of tone and texture. You can almost hear the dirt under the collective fingernails here.

The sound is pleasingly even throughout the frequency range - treble sounds are crisp without getting hard (unless you really wind up the volume) and the midrange, so critical if singers are going to be given a fair crack, is sweetly expressive too. These little boxes with their little drivers even manage respectable bass extension - and those low frequencies are deft and speedy, too.

In most circumstances, in fact, that subwoofer pre-out won’t be required. If you plan on using the optical input to connect a Blu-ray player or set-top box, though, you may want to consider adding a subwoofer for the full-on crash-bang-wallop movie-watching experience.

You’ll want one that responds as rapidly as LSX does, mind you, or you’ll find the truly low frequencies sound a bit estranged from the rest of the action.

Along with the tweeter-in-driver arrangement, which is intended to aid time-alignment, KEF uses its almost-but-not-quite-trademarked Music Integrity Engine digital signal processing to deliver remarkably convincing timing from LSX. A swampy, dense tune like The Roots’ 100% Dundee flows along at pace, with a unity and integrity that’s by no means a given in systems costing this sort of money.

The only areas where LSX doesn’t knock it all the way out of the park, in fact, are pretty predictable: outright scale, and dynamic reach. It shouldn’t come as any kind of shock to learn LSX can’t generate a huge, shout-to-be-heard-above-it presentation - although in most domestic situations it’s plenty hefty enough.

And it’s not the last word in dynamic expression, either: the distance from ‘quiet’ to ‘loud’ isn’t all that far before LSX runs out of headroom. But these traits are far from uncommon in compact one-box (or, in this instance, two-box) solutions, and they’re by no means severe enough to put LSX’s position near the top of your short-list in any jeopardy.