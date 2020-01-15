Bang & Olufsen’s 3rd Gen Beoplay E8 wireless earphones are comfier and last longer
Another day, another pair of true wireless earbuds competing for residence in your lug holes, and it’s round three for Bang & Olufsen’s Beoplay E8s (£300), which have been upgraded, their maker says, in two key areas. The first is comfort, with a 17% reduction in size on each earphone welcoming smaller ears. B&O says it used 3D-modelling to ensure the Beoplay E8s fit a wider variety of ear sizes. The second improvement is battery life, now 35 hours with a fully charged leather case (seven before they need recharging) - a 119% increase on the 2nd Gen model. B&O has also doubled the microphones from two to four, which should result in better call quality. They’ll be available to buy from February 14, and you can purchase a £100 Qi-certified wireless charging pad from today.