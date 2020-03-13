Given how very much these new true wireless earbuds look and feel like the first Momentum True Wireless, it’s no surprise to find Sennheiser has broadly stuck to the same sonic signature too. Which means the Momentum True Wireless 2 have what sports folks like to call ‘an all-court game’. There’s a kind of casual fidelity to their sound that makes them a pleasure to listen to, no matter the sort of stuff you want to hear.

A 16bit/44.1kHz CD-quality file of PJ Harvey & Thom Yorke’s This Mess We’re In rolls along almost effortlessly. The deep, droning bass is loaded with detail and texture - and while in underpins the rest of the song, it doesn’t drag at the loping rhythm and keeps well clear of the information above it. The two voices in the midrange are packed with character, and have plenty of space in which to stretch out and express themselves. And at the top of the frequency range, treble sounds have just enough bite and brightness to cut through.

There’s plenty to punch to The Roots’ 100% Dundee but the Sennheisers are no blunt instrument - bass sounds are straight-edged and well controlled. And while there’s warmth and substance to the bass, there’s more than enough grip and control to keep everything moving along in a very natural manner. And the tune’s dynamic potency is described by the Momentum True Wireless in full - despite their slight lack of outright volume, the Sennheisers have no problem describing the distance between the quietest and noisiest parts of a recording.

They’re a nicely three-dimensional listen, too, with real width, height and depth to the ramshackle instrumentation of Tom Waits’ Down, Down, Down while his boozy hectoring sits securely in the centre of the chaos. All of this spaciousness isn’t at the expense of integration or focus, either.

About the only area where the Momentum True Wireless 2 underwhelm is the new active noise-cancellation. It’s light-touch to an almost absurd degree - the difference between ‘on’ and ‘off’ is so slight it’s difficult to imagine why Sennheiser bothered. With the system engaged, you’re pleasantly isolated from outside noise - but then that’s the case when it’s switched off too.