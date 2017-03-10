The best compact cameras of 2017 - reviewed

Controversial opinion alert! Smartphones have been great for compact cameras. Clearly these ultra-portable snappers aren’t selling by the bucket-load anymore, but that’s meant manufacturers have had to innovate in all kinds of exciting ways. If you want a point-and-shoot alternative to your compact system camera, then there are plenty of great options kicking about.

From fixed lens crackers like Fujifilm’s X70 to the super-versatile Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark II and Sony’s ridiculously expensive Cyber-shot DSC-RX1R II, there are a whole load of compact cameras worth buying right now. With so many great models available and prices rising to upwards of £3,000, you’re going to want the best compact camera available.

To that end, we’ve rounded up the top compacts available right. Read on for our pick of the best.

Additional words by: Sam Kieldsen

Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark II | Sony RX100 Mark V | Fujifilm X70 | Sony Cyber-shot DSC-RX1R II | Panasonic Lumix TZ100