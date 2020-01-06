Nikon’s Z50 is the company’s first attempt at an APS-C format snapper with the aim of creating some fresh noise in the crowded system camera scene.

To slightly confuse matters Nikon calls this ‘DX format’, but the aim is simply build on the success of the Z6 and Z7 by offering its largest 55m Z mount on the relatively tiny body of the Z50.

A 20.9MP sensor is joined by an Expeed 6 processor, another feature carried over, which facilitates 4K video recording as well as an impressive ISO light sensitivity range from 100 to 51200. Lucky enough to already possess a Z6 or 7? You can use all of your existing lenses, plus feast on two new ones designed specifically for the DX format – a 16-50mm f/3.5-5.6 pancake lens and a 50-250mm telephoto – and there’s likely to be more announced throughout the year.

The Z6 and Z7 might be overkill for the burgeoning enthusiast who doesn’t need something so heavy-duty and that’s where the Z50 comes in – a proper camera in a shelter form for those looking to step up their photography skills.

A fraction of the price of its parents, trusty Nikon ergonomics and impressive image quality, albeit with compromised resolution from its pro-level counterparts, it still manages to stand out. Late to the party yet again, but Nikon’s gamble may well have paid off.

Let’s get acquainted.