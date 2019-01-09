There’s a large handgrip around the front which has been a staple for Nikon, stalwarts of making ergonomically minded and excellent DSLRs.

In fact, the Z6 feels just like a shrunken Nikon D850. And the overall design feels tangential, as opposed to anything ground-breaking. It’s also sturdy as a mountain goat with the same level of weather-sealing as the D850.

Boring? Maybe a bit, but it’s a smart move from Nikon as it’ll be incredible familiar to existing DSLR users who know the layout and controls, so using the Z6 will be as natural as securing the Velcro on their sandals.

The Z6 is smothered in textured rubber around the front and backplate, so there are no fears of it slipping out your grasp.

The on/off switch is around the shutter release, then there’s dedicated movie recording, ISO, and exposure compensation situation in that corner too. To adjust the ISO or exposure compensation, simply select button and then use the rear top dial to hitch settings up or down.

One thing I loved about the Z7 is here too; the little LCD plate at the top of the camera which displays settings. Another favourite is the ‘waffle’ button, which puts the joy in joy stick. This sub-selector is a photographers’ best friend when you want to shift focus quickly and select AF area, whether you’re using single focus or a wider focal point.

Taking up the majority of the space on the back is a gorgeous screen where you can access the full menus which runs along the left-hand side of the display, just like all previous DSLR models. The physical ‘i’ button is another blessing for speedily accessing things like ‘image quality’, ‘release mode’, and focus area. This saves a lot of time and negates having to delve into the menus, which is as comforting as a bowl of soup when it’s only 3 degrees outside and you feel as if your fingers might fall off.

There’s a protruding textured door housing the XQD card. There’s only one slot, as there was with the Z7. Some will find this a tad annoying, but it’s no big deal. Having an XQD card instead of the standard SD card, made me initially sceptical, but when you’ve damaged as many of those as I have, I’m glad to have something a bit more robust containing my treasured memories.

You wouldn’t carry your camera in a cotton sock, would you?