The X-T4 is a durable piece of gear, designed to withstand tough conditions: it’s weather sealed to stop water and dust getting inside, and will work in temperatures as low as -10ºC.

On the flip side, it’s on the heavy side for a mirrorless camera, and will weigh over a kilo with all but the smallest, lightest X mount lenses clamped on. Worth noting if you’re looking for a camera for long handheld vlogging sessions, but we suspect most people will find the trade-off of weight for sturdiness more than acceptable.

The general shape takes inspiration from a classic SLR camera, with a nicely chunky hand grip on the right side, a sizeable bump to house the viewfinder (here a crisp, natural-looking OLED electronic number) and most of the controls and dials placed along the top plate.

Two large dials allow you to quickly select ISO and shutter speed, with a slightly smaller third controlling exposure compensation. Aperture, meanwhile, can generally be set on the lens (or by one of the two customisable thumb/finger wheels). There’s no mode dial as such, but the ISO and shutter speed dials have “sub-dials”: one switches between stills and video shooting; the other between various stills modes like bracketed, high-speed continuous and single shot.

It’s a departure from how most brands set up their controls, but it works fine once you’ve got used to it. The only thing we’d have liked added is a way to quickly enter the fast/slow video modes, as currently you need to delve deep into the menus to activate these.

The rear touchscreen can flip out to face forwards, which is handy for vlogging and selfies. It also has a touch-focus feature that sets an autofocus point (and takes a shot, if you want) wherever you tap on the screen. Again, it’s a handy feature – albeit one you’d expect to find on any camera with a touchscreen.