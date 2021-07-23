Panasonic Lumix GH5 Mark II

Remember that major innovation we mentioned? It’s built-in wireless live streaming – which isn’t available on any other mirrorless camera at the time of writing. The GH5 Mark II uses the RTMP/RTMPS protocol, which works with a wide range of platforms. Two of the most popular – YouTube and Facebook – are baked right in. Wired live streaming isn’t available at launch, but Panasonic says it’ll be added in a future firmware update.

Each stream needs to be setup through the Lumix Sync mobile app: after pairing your phone with the GH5 Mark II and connecting it to a Wi-Fi network, then setting quality and privacy settings, you hit a big red on-screen button and it starts. Video quality is capped at 1080p/60fps when live streaming, but will automatically adjust itself as necessary. Using a smartphone as a 4G hotspot, for instance, resulted in our Facebook Live stream dropping to 720p.

Even if you can’t share your activities in glorious 4K, we found the video quality to be good. Panasonic is hitching itself to a trend that it believes will continue to gain popularity. Only time will tell if live streaming is a flash in the pan – but there’s plenty more going on with this camera besides.

The Depth From Defocus (DFD) autofocus system has been retained from the original GH5, with a few improvements. The GH5 had eye recognition, but the GH5 Mark II will also identify heads, bodies and animals and track them. In our experience, the system works pretty effectively, especially with humans. That said, DFD isn’t as fast or accurate as some of the other AF systems out there, particularly in low light.

The GH5 Mark II’s battery has a slightly higher capacity than the original model's, but battery life remains roughly the same. Panasonic claims you can take up to 400 photos or record around one hour of 4K video footage on a full charge. That’s a decent showing in our book, especially now you also have the option to use the USB-C port as a constant power supply.