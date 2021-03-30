Weighing only 900g without a lens (but including its battery and a memory card), the GFX100S is 500g lighter than the flagship GFX100 (Fujifilm’s other 102MP medium format model, priced at £10,000). It’s also 30 percent smaller by volume thanks to a significantly lower height and a slimmer frame, and the only real trade-off is the loss of the integrated vertical battery grip – something which most consumers, I’d wager, don’t really want. Fuji appears to be banking on that assumption too, with no plans to release its own battery grip accessory for the new camera.

Battery grips allow you to fit more batteries in a camera and hold it more steadily in a vertical orientation, so there’s definitely an advantage to having one in certain situations – but we prefer the portability of the slimmer, lighter GFX100S. To be able to take it outside and spend a few hours walking around and shooting 102MP images without feeling like you need a neck replacement afterwards is a huge deal. It’s still a chunky camera (particularly with a lens attached, GFX lenses being mostly quite large and heavy), which helps you get a good firm grip on it, and it’s still weather-proof.

Like the GFX100, the GFX100S has a 3.2in three-way tilting touchscreen on the back. It won’t flip fully forward, but will tilt slightly to the right as well as up and down. We found that flexibility useful in certain situations, such as when the camera was on a tripod, as it meant we didn’t have to stoop to compose shots. A vlogger would want a forward-flip screen, of course, but we can’t imagine many vloggers considering a camera this big or expensive for documenting their ramble-chats.

There’s an electronic viewfinder too, and very nice it is – although not quite as sharp as the interchangeable viewfinder on the GFX100. Both cameras have a useful top-plate LCD panel, giving at-a-glance info on current settings – even when the camera is powered down.