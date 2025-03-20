Fujifilm’s overkill GFX100RF just won the compact camera crown

As social media continues to make compact cameras cooler than permafrost, form factor front-runner Fujifilm has delivered what might just be the new undisputed champion. The GFX100RF somehow squeezes a medium format sensor in a body that makes system camera rivals look positively portly in comparison.

The smallest and lightest GFX model to date pairs a monstrous 102MP CMOS sensor with a 35mm f/4.0 fixed lens, which gives a 28mm equivalent focal length and is good for close-ups from a mere 20cm away. In-camera cropping then adds 45mm, 63mm, and 80mm magnification (equivalent to 36mm, 50mm, and 63mm) into the mix, which sounds perfect for portraits and street photography. Using a leaf shutter instead of a focal plane shutter helps keep the dimensions in check, too – although it has no image stabilisation, and there’s none built into the camera body either.

It’ll launch in black and silver colours, with an aluminium top plate and weather resistant construction (once you fit the included PRF-49 protective filter).

A unique dial on the back of the rangefinder body lets you pick between nine different aspect ratios, to mimic several styles of classic analogue film. I’m betting creative types will love the Instagram-friendly 1:1 mode. The 5.76 million-dot electronic viewfinder also has a handy Surround View function, which displays semi-transparent lines to match the chosen ratio for fuss-free framing. There’s also a tiling 2.1 million-dot LCD viewfinder at the back, with a new onscreen interface to match its 3:2 form factor.

Fujifilm has borrowed a lot from its fantastic X100 VI fixed lens compact, including a built-in four stop neutral density (ND) filter and the lift-and-twist ISO/shutter speed command dial. The GFX100RF is considerably bigger than its APS-C baby brother, but at 735g with battery and memory card it’s still impressively pocketable. There are slots for two UHS-II SD cards.

Inside, the medium format sensor is paired with Fuji’s tried-and-tested X-Processor 5 image processor. It brings impressively accurate AI-based subject recognition for people, pets, and vehicles. This is a stills camera first and foremost, but it can also shoot video at 4K/30fps in 4:2:2 10-bit colour, while continuous shooting caps out at 6fps with the mechanical shutter.

With no direct competition, the Fujifilm GFX100RF unsurprisingly carries a premium price. Be prepared to part with $4900/£4699/€5499 to get one in your camera bag – although that does still undercut the equally luxurious Leica Q3 43, which has a smaller full-frame sensor.