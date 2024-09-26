The Leica Q3 43 gets street snappers closer to the action

Photographers that are constantly on the move appreciate anything that’ll lighten their kit bag – it’s why compact cameras are so popular for travel and street snaps. Fixed-lens shooters limit your zoom options, though, so a long focal length can make all the difference. It’s something the otherwise excellent Leica Q3 never came with… until now. The Leica Q3 43 trades the firm’s signature 28mm glass for a new 43mm variant.

Leica is no stranger to a limited edition or two, but the Q3 43 isn’t one of ’em – it’s joining the range permanently, giving flush photographers a choice of focal lengths.

As well as getting you nearly twice as close to the action (before calling any sensor cropping cleverness into action), a 43mm lens more closely matches the perception of your own eyes when paired with the Q3’s full-frame sensor. That means shots will be a closer match to what you see during composition. 60, 75, 90, 120 and 150mm focal lengths are available at the push of a button using digital zoom.

An f/2.0 aperture means this new model doesn’t let in quite as much light as before, but it keeps the same integrated macro mode for close-up shooting, on-barrel aperture adjustment and overall compact dimensions that make it a fantastic choice for on-the-go photographers.

A new grey leather finish sets the Q3 43 apart from the regular Q3. It keeps the same IP52-rated black metal chassis and iconic red dot logo up front, so there’s no mistaking it for anything other than a Leica.

New lens and leather aside, the Q3 43 is otherwise identical to the Leica Q3, which has been doing the rounds for little over a year now. Both cameras have a 60MP full-frame sensor with adjustable resolution for 36MP or 18MP snaps using the full sensor area, an expansive 50-100,000 ISO range, and 4K 60fps video recording.

It also brings back the OLED viewfinder, tiltable 3in touchscreen, USB-C connectivity, and built-in wireless to talk to the excellent Leica Fotos smartphone companion app. There’s a new Leica Look colour treatment on offer, too: Leica Chrome, which gives snaps a more analogue-like appearance.

The Leica Q3 43 is on sale right now, directly from Leica stores and authorised retailers, for £5900 – a roughly £450 increase over the regular Q3.