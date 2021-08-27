You probably won't pick up the Canon EOS R6 as your very first camera, nor indeed your first Canon camera. And if you’ve been using one of the company’s DSLRs up until now, you’ll be pleased to find recognisable icons and buttons here, making the switch between the two systems feel pretty seamless.

One of the advantages of mirrorless is that it can be smaller than its DSLR counterparts. Here we have something roughly the same size as one of Canon’s APS-C DSLRs, but boasting a full-frame sensor. Happy days! Although it’s more compact than a full-frame DSLR, it’s by no means tiny – and with a satisfyingly chunky grip, there’s plenty to get your mitts around.

Most of the buttons and dials are located on the camera’s right side, meaning you can operate it mostly one-handed. There are also a couple of less-used buttons on the left. Overall it's a very sensible layout, which should be particularly familiar if you come from another Canon camera.

Dual control dials sit on top, which you can use to control parameters such as shutter speed or aperture, while a super handy Q button brings up a set of frequently used options. Deploy the joystick to move the AF point across the screen, or poke the touchscreen for the same result.

Speaking of which, the R6 features a fully-articulating, 3in 1.62-million display. It might be bulkier than the tilting panels favoured by many manufacturers, but the total articulation gives much more flexibility - particularly when shooting videos or vlogging.

If you prefer to compose via a viewfinder, there’s also a nicely bright and detailed 3.69-million dot EVF. It’s not the best on the market, but it’s exactly what we’d expect at the mid-range price point – and it does an excellent job regardless.