The Canon EOS R was good. Everyone agreed is was good. The problem was, the competition was better, or cheaper and more convenient.

Canon has listened. And its second full-frame mirrorless snapper, launched a mere 5 months later which still incorporates the awesome new RF mount certainly seems to hit the sweet spot for most amateurs hankering after fuller sensors.

Unable to let go of its heritage, and why would you, when you’re the Beatles of the camera world, Canon asserts that the EOS RP is on a par with the EOS 6D Mark II, and the EOS R’s DSLR equivalent is the EOS 5D Mark IV.

Although Canon’s EOS R was a huge step for the company, it still looked like one of the DSLRs, only there was a madcap layout which included a Touch Bar slider. It left a few Canon fans scratching their well-coiffed heads.

The RP is substantially smaller, yet Canon return somewhat to the typical DSLR layout and for that, we’re delighted. Despite swapping a 30.1MP sensor seen in the EOS R for a 26.2 sensor in the EOS RP, and using a smaller battery, it’s slimmer, lighter and crucially almost £1,000 cheaper.

Professionals aside, who needs all those megapixels anyway, eh?