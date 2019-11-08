The 24.2MP JPEGs turned out by the a6100 are excellent by affordable mirrorless standards: there’s lots of sharp detail, a decent amount of contrast and colours look natural and clean – take a look at our unedited sample images if you want to see what the camera is capable of with minimal fuss over settings. The more tinker-minded among you can shoot in RAW for maximum control over editing on your PC afterwards.

With a maximum ISO of 51200, the camera is surprisingly sensitive and quite usable in less than ideal lighting conditions. Ideally you won’t want to push the ISO up as far as that limit, as you’re inviting a lot of noise into images, but stick on a reasonably fast lens and you’ll be able to shoot clean photos indoors without a flash. There is no in-body image stabilisation however (you need to go up the range to the a6500 for that), so any stabilisation will need to be inside the lens.

This lack of IBIS means that handheld video shooting requires a bit more forethought to get smooth results too, but in general the a6100 is well-served when it comes to video. Its 4K footage is unsurprisingly limited to 30fps, but dial the resolution down to 1080p and you can use the slow and quick functionality to record footage at a wide variety of frame rates, all the way up to 120fps (which makes for a beautifully smooth slo-mo effect that lessens the ravages of your shaky hands).

The video here doesn’t get some of the benefits of pricier Sony cameras: there’s no Hybrid Log Gamma HDR recording and no S-Log profile shooting, so filmmakers who like to colour grade their clips aren’t well catered for. If you’re happy to use the footage straight out of the camera though (and I think it looks fine), you don’t need to worry.

Note: Sony sent the premium 16-55mm f/2.8 G lens along with our review sample, and all the images you see here are shot with that. It’s a £1200 lens, quite fast at f/2.8 and optically very sharp, and if you pair the a6100 with cheaper glass your image quality may vary.