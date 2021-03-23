The Pocket Cinema Camera 6K Pro is even chunkier than its two Pocket Cinema Camera brethren, making it the third model in the three-strong Pocket Cinema Camera series to be far too large to fit in anyone’s pocket – save anyone wearing parachute pants or clown trews. “Pocket-sized”, evidently, is a relative term!

That said, it hits a sweet spot wherein it’s both portable (just 1.25kg without a lens) and large enough to get a nice handheld grip on. Some cameras are so tiny as to be tricky to hold steady, but there’s a welcome bit of heft here, plus a large textured, rubbery grip for the user’s right hand to wrap around. A standard neck strap, should you need it, comes in the box.

The camera body is mainly constructed from tough polycarbonate plastic and carbon fibre, which goes some way towards explaining the low weight. It does feel like it could withstand plenty of rough treatment, but Blackmagic make no specific claims about weatherproofing – so you’d be well advised to keep it out of the rain.

Physical controls are plentiful without being confusing, with most of the chief functions covered by their own button. Interestingly, there are no physical dials on the camera at all, with much of the adjustment done using the 5in touchscreen. It’s responsive and intuitive to use, with large on-screen controls that rarely require more than a light tap to register your fingertip.

The main physical difference between this and the 6K model is that this screen now tilts, which aids shot composition when the camera is in awkward positions, such as above or below the user’s natural eyeline. It won’t flip to face forward, or sideways – but it’s definitely an improvement on a purely rear-facing display. It’s also significantly brighter than the screens on previous Blackmagic PCCs, which is a huge plus for shooting outdoors on brighter days. We used it outdoors during both overcast and beautifully sunny periods, and glare never became a problem.

Other improvements? The inclusion of a second tripod thread mount on the bottom of the camera (which, with the single point on top, makes a total of three accessory mounting points) and the ability to fit two new add-ons: an OLED viewfinder (available for around £500) and a battery grip (£140ish), the latter of which lets you load three batteries at a time.