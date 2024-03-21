Will the new iPad Pro and Air have matte screens? I sure hope so

Both the new iPad Pro and iPad Air could land next week with new matte screens, if the latest rumours are to be believed.

The whispers come courtesy of Weibo user Instant Digital (via AppleInsider), who states that not only will the new iPad versions land in the near-immediate future, but that they’ll also be available in “bright and fog screen versions.” I think it’s safe to assume that, after correcting for some translation errors, this is referring to the fact that there will be both gloss and matte screen offerings available.

If the leaker’s information proves to be true, it will mark the very first time that an iPad model has launched with a matte screen option. There’s no real in-depth information other than the above, so it’s unclear what specific screen finish Apple is reportedly going for. We could see something similar to the nano-texture glass seen on Apple’s Pro Display XDR (launched in 2019), or something else entirely.

I’m a big fan of matte displays in general, as I find reflections from lighting rather distracting — not to mention the fact that a stray lightbulb can make it rather annoying to take product photo shots. Not that that’s something most people will need to consider. Still, if you find yourself using your devices in bright lights and/or outdoors, this is excellent news. The fact that there will apparently be glossy and matte finishes available is also great, as it’ll give consumers a choice.

As always, it’s best to take these rumours with a hefty dose of salt, but here’s hoping it’ll come to fruition. The more choice the better, I say, and I’d love to see similar options available for future iPhones as well.

Esat Dedezade Contributor About Esat has been a gadget fan ever since his tiny four-year-old brain was captivated by a sound-activated dancing sunflower. From there it was a natural progression to a Sega Mega Drive, a brief obsession with hedgehogs, and a love for all things tech. After 7 years as a writer and deputy editor for Stuff, Esat ventured out into the corporate world, spending three years as Editor of Microsoft's European News Centre. Now a freelance writer, his appetite for shiny gadgets has no bounds. Oh, and like all good human beings, he's very fond of cats.