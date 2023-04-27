Transparent Beats Studio Buds Plus break cover via a leak

Apple-owned Beats has some very solid products which it looks like it will be adding to next month with the somewhat tongue-twistery Beats Studio Buds Plus.

The buds are set to arrive on 18 May for $170 (we guesstimate a £180 price point in the UK) and will have a lovely-looking transparent case although they’ll also be in white and black and is is usual with Beats, other colours at a later date. All these leaks come from an Amazon retail page (now no longer live) which confirmed most of the detail about the new earbuds.

As well as a $20 price uplift compared to the 2021 Beats Studio Buds, the new earphones bring upgraded noise cancellation and it’ll be really interesting to compare this to Apple’s own second-gen AirPods Pro released last year, with their own uplift in sound and ANC quality. However, Studio Buds Plus are not intended to be as premium as those buds because they don’t have the same Apple chip as the AirPods Pro. The super Beats Fit Pro will still sit at the top of the Beats lineup.

The new buds will support spatial audio, Find My and hands-free Siri while the listing also mentioned a total of 36 hours of battery life which is impressive. We’ll be reviewing them as soon as we can.