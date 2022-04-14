Beats Studio Buds get a splash of colour with three new options

Beats released its Studio Buds last year. The wireless in-ear headphones offered a similar experience to AirPods Pro, but without such a hefty price tag.

Now, Beats have updated the earbuds with three new colour options. You can now pick up a pair of Studio Buds in Ocean Blue, Moon Grey, and Sunset Pink. The new options sit alongside the existing black, red, and white models.

Unfortunately, you won’t find any other changes on the Beats Studio Buds with the new colours. It would have been nice to see one or two new features in the design change, but the new colours are still well-received.

The Studio Buds are a more consumer-focused offering than the AirPods Pro, aimed at the everyday listener rather than professionals. With the new colours, a pair of Studio Buds looks a little friendlier than Apple’s all-white design on AirPods. They’ll definitely appeal to more people!

As a reminder, the Beats Studio Buds are a compact pair of fully-wireless Bluetooth earbuds. They feature active noise-cancellation, support for Apple’s Spatial Audio, and are compatible with both iOS and Android. Beats reckons you’ll get 8 hours of battery life out of the buds. The earbuds actually scored four stars in our review, where we found the sound was more refined and less bass-heavy than Beats products before.

If you’re looking to pick up a pair of Studio Buds in the new colours, you’ve got a few options. You can head straight to Beats, or grab them on Apple or Amazon, too. They retail for £129.99, but Amazon regularly drops the price a little.