This innovative hybrid backpack is now my go-to bag for travelling and commuting

When it comes to commuting or short trips, I’ve always found myself caught between backpacks that were either too large, not organised enough, or just not durable. Then, I was offered the Hybrid Backpack 30L by Stubble & Co for review – a bag that checks off all the must-haves for everyday life and a bit of travel, all while looking pretty good while doing so.

Here’s why it has quickly become my go-to bag…

For my semi-regular commutes into London, the Hybrid 30 is a game-changer. A dedicated padded laptop compartment snugly fits my laptop, with just enough extra room to keep it safe without bouncing around. Beyond that, the bag has more pockets than I know what to do with (in the best way) – one for my wireless earbuds, another for my wallet, a compartment for travel tickets, and even a separate, easily accessible slot for my phone. And if I leave home in a coat only to realise I won’t need it later, there’s just enough room to tuck it inside as well.

One of my favourite features on busy days is the clamshell main compartment. Instead of digging through the bag, I can fully unzip it and reach whatever I need at a glance. This wide access design also means I can repack on the fly – invaluable when I’m rushing for the train or flight.

Ideal for Weekend Getaways and Short Trips

I recently took the Hybrid along for a few trips – a four-day to Berlin for IFA, and a family weekend escape at The Fish Hotel, part of the Farncombe Estate in the Cotswolds.

For both, the bag felt like it was designed just for me. It held everything I needed: clothes for a few days, tech accessories, toiletries, and even a pair of shoes. And I didn’t need to worry about organising all this because the Hybrid takes care of that with an array of compartments and compression straps.

During my IFA trip, the hybrid design’s quick-access pockets were lifesavers, letting me reach essentials like chargers and travel documents in seconds.

And while exploring the Farncombe Estate, I appreciated how the bag transformed from luggage to a daypack with ease, staying comfortable even when packed to the brim (thanks to the adjustable padded straps and an airflow back panel).

Stubble & Co. has created a bag that isn’t just about looks; it’s built to last, with waterproof, recycled materials and a design that feels sturdy yet lightweight. The weatherproof bound seams and water-resistant zips held up perfectly, keeping everything dry despite a few unexpected downpours during a rainy weekend.

On top of all this, the extra grab handles make it highly adaptable, and Stubble & Co. has designed the Hybrid to comply with carry-on requirements.

My only hesitation with the ‘pack is that, while it’s clearly built to last, it could use a touch more luxury in its look. Maybe we could get a leather edition in the future? Or it could feature the logo more prominently or a stylish monogram print could enhance its overall appeal.

A Backpack Worthy of Its Name

True to its name, the Hybrid Backpack 30L by Stubble & Co is hands-down the best bag I’ve owned for day-to-day use and mini getaways. It nails the balance of style, function, and durability in a way that’s often hard to find, making my trips – whether commuting or travelling – a whole lot easier.

If you’re on the hunt for a backpack that can handle a bit of everything, this one’s worth a serious look. It’s functional, travel-friendly, and designed to withstand the daily grind and beyond.

The Stubble & Co. Hybrid 30L backpack is available now on the brand’s website, priced at £165.

Liked this? I was shocked at how good this super-cheap 4K Roku TV is