I was shocked at how good this super-cheap 4K Roku TV is

When I was first offered the new Veltech 43in Roku TV for review, I was sceptical. After all, considering it’s just £209, I expected a compromise: subpar picture quality, sluggish performance, or sound that could double as background noise for a 90s dial-up modem. But I accepted – and I’m glad I did.

Veltech and Roku’s a new range of TVs start at 32in (£119) and go all the way up to 55in (£296). On paper, they seems too good to be true: all the apps you’d expect (Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, BBC iPlayer etc.) smooth 4K resolution, and even smart home integration with Alexa and Google Assistant.

But the real shock? I think it actually delivers. Here’s why this little TV might be the steal of the century.

Picutre quality and Roku UI

Veltech claims this model offers “impeccable TV quality.” Sure, it’s not an OLED display that’s going to blow your mind, but for a kitchen or bedroom, this TV does the job very well.

With its 4K resolution, you get crisp visuals and vibrant colours. Watching a nature documentary on Netflix, the greens of the forest popped, the close-up animal shots were incredibly detailed, and I honestly couldn’t believe it was all coming from a £209 screen.

Is it perfect? No. To a super-discerning eye, you might notice that it’s not as bright or sharp as a high-end set, but let’s keep in mind—this isn’t a £1000 OLED TV. For the price, the picture quality is surprisingly good, and unless you’re seriously fussy, you’ll be impressed.

What really sets this TV apart, though, is the Roku operating system. It’s blissfully simple and quick. From the moment you turn it on, the user-friendly interface feels intuitive, even if you’re not the most tech-savvy.

There’s no messy menu to navigate – everything is laid out in an easy-to-use, customisable home screen, which means no endless scrolling through menus just to watch your favourite show.

Roku Search is a handy feature, too. Want to find a movie or show? You can search across all your apps in one go, and the TV will even tell you where to watch it for free.

Now, let’s talk about a feature I didn’t expect to like as much as I do: voice control. The TV’s integration with smart speakers like Echo and Google Assistant isn’t just a novelty either. Whether it’s turning up the volume or finding your favourite series without ever touching a remote, it’s a genuinely useful feature – especially when the remote has mysteriously disappeared under the sofa cushions.

I’m especially a fan of how customisable the Roku interface is – dynamic backgrounds and screensavers let you add a personal touch that makes the TV feel uniquely yours.

Any downsides?

Here’s where things fall a bit short: the sound. While the TV does come equipped with Dolby Audio, the overall experience can feel a bit flat. Don’t get me wrong – the sound is clear, and you’ll have no problem hearing dialogue (Dolby really does help with that), but it lacks the depth and immersion that makes a movie feel cinematic.

For everyday TV viewing, it’s totally fine. But if you’re planning on turning your living room into a home cinema, you might want to consider investing in a soundbar to give it that extra oomph.

The Veltech Roku TV won’t win any design awards, but it’s sleek enough for a budget option. The downside? The ports are located at the bottom, so unless you’ve got some cable management tricks up your sleeve, you might be stuck with unsightly wires hanging down below the screen. It’s a small annoyance, but one worth noting.

Also, this might sound trivial, but the buttons on the remote click loudly. It’s a minor gripe, but if you’re planning a quiet movie night while everyone else is asleep, the “click-click-click” might drive you up the wall.

Final Verdict

So, would I recommend the Veltech 43in Roku TV? Absolutely. For £209, this TV does way more than I expected. It’s got all the bells and whistles you’d want from a modern TV – 4K resolution, a seamless user interface, voice control, and smart speaker integration.

Sure, the sound could use a boost, and the remote’s loud clicks aren’t the most pleasant, but those are easy to overlook when you consider the price.

If you’re after an affordable 4K TV that doesn’t cut corners on the essentials, this Veltech Roku model might just be the best bargain you’ll find this year. Now, excuse me while I ask Google Assistant to put on the next episode of Only Murders in the Building – without ever touching a button.

The Veltech X230 43″ 4K Ultra HD Smart TV is available to buy now on AO.com for £209.

Liked this? I think this is the best looking wireless speaker you can find.