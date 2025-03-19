Best travel backpacks in 2025 for laptops, tech and more

Whether you’re a digital nomad, a frequent flyer, or just someone who likes to stay connected on the go, the right travel backpack makes all the difference. Recently, travel bags have evolved beyond simple storage – they now offer built-in power banks, RFID-blocking pockets, smart tracking, and even expandable compartments that adapt to your trip. But with so many options, how do you find the perfect one?

This guide breaks down the best travel backpacks of the year, focusing on those designed for laptops, tech gear, and all your essentials. We’ve considered everything from durability and comfort to security features and smart innovations. Need a TSA-friendly bag that breezes through airport checks? We’ve got it. After a minimalist, lightweight option for short getaways? That’s here too. Looking for a rugged, weatherproof beast that can handle anything? We’ve covered that as well.

No matter your travel style, there’s a backpack built to keep your devices safe, your gear organised, and your journey hassle-free. So, whether you’re commuting to work, backpacking through Europe, or heading to your next business conference, let’s find the perfect bag for your adventures.

Why you can trust Stuff: Our team of experts rigorously test each product and provide honest, unbiased reviews to help you make informed decisions. For more details, read how we test and rate products.

Quick list: What is the best travel backpack?

Best travel backpack for organisation The Hybrid Backpack 30L by Stubble & Co (buy now) is a versatile, stylish, and durable backpack with ample organisation and comfort, perfect for commuting and short trips. Best travel backpack for luxury The Carl Friedrik Traverse Backpack (buy now) is a premium, sleek, and highly functional backpack with a blend of classic design and modern tech features, ideal for short to medium trips. Best large travel backpack The Mous Optimal Travel Backpack (buy now) can replace your carry-on. It’s a durable, and highly organised travel backpack. It has the storage capacity of premium luggage for any travel scenario.

The best travel backpack you can buy today:

Best travel backpack for organisation

1. Stubble & Co Hybrid Travel Backpack

Stuff Verdict A versatile, stylish, and durable backpack with ample organisation and comfort, perfect for commuting and short trips. Pros So many pockets

Durable and comfortable design

Plenty of storage space Cons Not the last word in luxury

Stubble & Co Hybrid Travel Backpack specs Volume 30 L Dimensions 31 x 50 x 19 cm

12.2 x 19.7 x 7.5 in Weight 1.5 kg

3.3 lb Material 900D recycled PET

The Stubble & Co Hybrid Backpack 30L has quickly become our go-to for commuting and short trips, seamlessly balancing style, function, and durability. Too often, backpacks are either too bulky, lack organisation, or fail to handle daily wear. This one nails all three.

For regular commutes, the padded laptop compartment keeps our device secure, while an abundance of pockets ensures everything – from wireless earbuds to travel tickets – is neatly stowed. The clamshell main compartment is a game-changer, allowing easy access to essentials without rummaging.

On trips, whether a weekend escape or a work event like IFA in Berlin, the Hybrid 30L proves its worth. It fits clothes, tech accessories, toiletries, and even a spare pair of shoes – without sacrificing organisation. Quick-access pockets make retrieving chargers and documents effortless, and the adjustable straps and airflow back panel keep things comfortable, even when fully loaded.

Built from waterproof, recycled materials, with weatherproof seams and water-resistant zips, it handles unpredictable weather with ease. While we wouldn’t mind a touch more luxury in its design – perhaps a leather edition? – this is a backpack built to last. For US$240 / £165, it’s an investment that makes travel and daily life significantly easier.

Best travel backpack for luxury

2. Carl Fredrik Traverse Backpack

Stuff Verdict A premium, sleek, and highly functional backpack with a blend of classic design and modern tech features, ideal for short to medium trips. Pros Super luxurious design

Lots of space and plenty of pockets Cons Can be difficult to reach objects packed at the bottom

On the expensive end of the scale

Carl Fredrik Traverse Backpack specs Volume 27 L Dimensions 32.5 x 44.5 x 19 cm

12.8 x 17.5 x 7.5 in Weight 1.95 kg

4.3 lbs Material Premium nubuck leather

The Carl Friedrik Traverse Backpack is a masterclass in blending utilitarian design with modern functionality. Inspired by 20th-century military and technical backpacks, it delivers an impressive mix of capacity, structure, and style – making it our favourite in terms of aesthetics.

With 11 thoughtfully placed pockets, this bag takes organisation to the next level. A dedicated laptop compartment (fits up to 16”), a water bottle slot, and multiple accessory pockets mean everything has its place. The signature Smart Holder feature lets it slide seamlessly onto a suitcase trolley, reducing strain during travel.

Built for trips of up to 72 hours, the Traverse Backpack offers two-stage security, combining a drawstring closure with a fold-top snap buckle – keeping essentials secure while adding a stylish, structured look. The premium nubuck leather options (charcoal or chocolate) exude sophistication, while the black nylon variant leans into a sleek, technical aesthetic.

Having taken this backpack to New York, we can confidently say it’s as practical as it is stylish. The combination of spacious design, durable materials, and a refined finish makes it a serious contender for anyone seeking a high-end travel companion. At US$745 / £545, it’s an investment – but one that’s built to last.

Best large travel backpack

3. Mous Optimal Travel Backpack

Stuff Verdict Replace your carry-on with this durable, and highly organised travel backpack. It has the storage capacity of premium luggage for any travel scenario. Pros So much space and expandable

smart organisation and AiroFoam tech protection Cons Too large to be used as an everyday pack

Could be more luxurious

Mous Optimal Travel Backpack specs Volume 40 litres (45 litres when expanded) Dimensions 55 x 35 x 20 cm

21.7 x 13.8 x 7.9 in



When expanded:

55 x 35 x 23 cm

21.7 x 13.8 x 9.1 in Weight 2.2kg

4.85 lb Material 840D ballistic nylon

The Mous Optimal Travel Backpack aims to replace your carry-on suitcase, offering the flexibility of a backpack with the storage and organisation of hardcase luggage. Designed for tech-savvy, adventure-ready travellers, this expandable 40L carry-on (which extends to 45L) is built for effortless organisation.

Packing frustrations are a thing of the past. With AiroFoam impact-absorbing technology, 840D ballistic nylon, and lockable water-resistant YKK zippers, this backpack is made to protect your gear, not just carry it. The fully clamshell TSA-approved tech section speeds up airport security, while a modular accessory system – including a tech pouch, toiletry pouch, and compression wardrobe – keeps essentials neatly arranged.

Travel comfort is also covered, with stowable shoulder straps, a removable hip belt, a breathable back panel, and multiple grab handles for easy handling. 25 compartments ensure everything has its place, from a dedicated laptop and tablet sleeve to a hidden AirTag pocket.

Built for business trips, long-haul adventures, and everything in between, this sleek, minimalist backpack is as stylish as it is functional. At US$320 / £300, it’s a pretty decent investment, but one that could replace your suitcase for good.

Liked this? Best GMT watches for frequent flyers