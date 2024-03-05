Save up to £576 with EE’s latest pay monthly phone deals

If you’re in the market for a new top smartphone, finding a deal that entices you can be tricky. There aren’t often big savings on the latest devices, especially if you’re looking for a contract. But EE’s latest slate of pay monthly contracts has a few killer deals – and you could save up to £576 on the cost of your handset over the course of your contract.

We’ve looked over all of the current pay monthly deals at EE, and found the top contracts that’ll save you the most. Looking for a new smartphone? These are the contracts you should be looking at.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

If you’re shopping for the ultimate smartphone experience, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is top of the Android tree. Clad in Gorilla Glass Armor glass set in a titanium frame, it feels equal parts premium and rugged in the hand. Its sizeable 6.8in AMOLED display is sublime on the eyes, and finally swaps curved edges for a flat panel. That makes it a perfect pairing to the bundled S Pen stylus.

Right now, you can score the device for £360 off on an EE contract. You’re looking at a 36-month plan with unlimited data for £64 per month with a £30 upfront fee.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus

The Galaxy S24 Plus finally feels like a proper step-up model for the first time. It’s powerful, looks the part, and those AI additions are undeniably slick. You get an Exynos 2400 chipset powering this device, that packs plenty of features into its 6.7in footprint. Even the cameras are pretty plus, with a trio of sensors led by a 50MP main snapper.

Right now, you can score the device for £360 off on an EE contract. You’re looking at a 36-month plan with unlimited data for £55 per month with a £30 upfront fee.

Google Pixel 7a

We’ve long been fans of Google’s affordable phones, and the Pixel 7a only continues that record. While not quite as wallet-friendly as its predecessor, this is still as well-rounded a phone and as streamlined an Android experience as you’ll get for the cash. There’s none of the Nothing Phone 1’s snazzy lighting, but the composite shell does a stellar impression of the glass used by its premium cousins. You’re also getting pure Android 13, which the 7a’s Tensor G2 CPU runs without a stutter.

Right now, you can score the device for £480 off on an EE contract. You’re looking at a 36-month plan with unlimited data for £34 per month with no upfront fee.

Google Pixel 8 Pro

With a design that has matured like a fine wine, a simply stunning screen, and some of the most capable cameras you’ll find on a phone, the Pixel 8 Pro finally feels deserving of that ‘Pro’ label. Even if it comes at the expense of the smaller, cheaper Pixel 8. Extensive software support means it could earn a place in your pocket for years to come – but that’s not to say there aren’t areas where rivals do things better.

Right now, you can score the device for £576 off on an EE contract. You’re looking at a 36-month plan with unlimited data for £51 per month with a £30 upfront fee.

Google Pixel 8

The Google Pixel 8 remains the more mainstream model, dropping the Pro’s third rear camera sensor and making a few other hardware cuts. It lands in Obsidian, Rose, and Hazel colours. Screen size has shrunk to 6.2in (down from 6.32in on the Pixel 7), but it keeps the same 2400×1080 resolution and still uses AMOLED panel tech. Refresh rate has climbed from 90Hz to a smoother 120Hz, but it can only toggle between 120Hz and 60Hz – there’s no fully variable mode here. The Actua Display brightness tech means a peak 2000 nits here, or 1400 nits for HDR content.

Right now, you can score the device for £348 off on an EE contract. You’re looking at a 36-month plan with unlimited data for £46 per month with a £30 upfront fee.

iPhone 14

With the iPhone 14, you’ll get Haptic Touch, Ceramic Shield, and True Tone as standard. The OLED display supports HDR and Dolby Vision, with a brightness of 1200 nits. As you’ll have heard before, the iPhone range offers some of the best battery life you can find. Powering the iPhone 14 is an ever-so-slightly updated version of the previous year’s A15 chip – the A15 Bionic. There’s a new 12MP camera system on the rear, and a new TrueDepth selfie camera. Despite being the previous-gen model, it’s still a compelling device in the Apple camp.

Right now, you can score the device for £293 off on an EE contract. You’re looking at a 36-month plan with unlimited data for £47 per month with a £30 upfront fee.

Connor Jewiss About Connor is a writer for Stuff, working across the magazine and the Stuff.tv website. He has been writing for around six years now, with writing across the web and in print too. Connor has experience on most major platforms, though does hold a place in his heart for macOS, iOS/iPadOS, electric vehicles, and smartphone tech. Just like everyone else around here, he’s a fan of gadgets of all sorts! Aside from writing, Connor is involved in the startup scene. This exciting involvement puts him at the front of new and exciting tech, always on the lookout for innovating products. Areas of expertise Mobile, macOS, EVs, smart home