Samsung Galaxy S23 would look stunning with this new camera design

While the recently released Galaxy S22 Ultra is the cream of the current Samsung crop, it won’t be too long before we’re itching for a new flagship – and barring any major surprises, one is likely to arrive in early-2023 in the form of the Galaxy S23 family.

That may seem like light years away, but the S23 rumour mill is already starting to grind into action, with long-standing Twitter mobile leaker Ice universe imagining what the Galaxy S23 would look like with under-display camera technology.

The tipster makes clear that these are unofficial (read: fake) Galaxy S23 photos. They’ve been mocked up by designing a custom wallpaper that obscures the S22’s front hole-punch camera cut-out to give the illusion of an-new device and design.

As far as Photoshop slights of hand go, it’s a pretty clever trick. It’s safe to say that a flagship Galaxy S-series device with a true edge-to-edge display looks stunning, and that the death of the hole punch wouldn’t be mourned by many.

That said, under-display camera (UDC) tech still has to come of age before being deployed in a device as important to Samsung as the Galaxy S23 will be next year. As we noted in our Galaxy Z Fold 3 review in 2021, a UDC doesn’t come close to shooting the same quality images as a normal front selfie cam, so there’s work to be done before such a feature can go mainstream.

Fortunately, the current S22 line-up is going to keep us happy for a while. The previously mentioned Galaxy S22 Ultra is a dead cert to make it into the next revision of our best smartphones guide, while even the more run-of-the-mill Galaxy S22 Plus is an impressive device on nearly all fronts.

Still, if Samsung wants to further its reputation as the Apple of the Android world, it will need something jazzy sooner rather than later, as rival devices like the Pixel 6 Pro offer just as much hole-punch for your pound these days.

