We now know the Samsung Galaxy S22 launch date

We’ve known for a while that the Samsung Galaxy S22 is on the way and now thanks to the latest leak we have a date for it – 9 February.

Various leaks and renders have been coming over recent weeks including the above image by LetsGoDigital.

At the 9 February launch, we’re likely to see the striking new S22 series launch plus a new high end tablet, the Galaxy Tab S8. Although it’s Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona at the end of February – last held in earnest in 2019 – Samsung has been avoiding using that show for its biggest launches for the last few years.

We’re expecting three phones in all – S22, S22 Plus and S22 Ultra. Once again it looks like the Ultra will be where the excitement is, with the other handsets offering modest extras compared to the Galaxy S21. The Ultra will be more Galaxy Note-like than ever and it does seem like there will be no more separate Note handsets now.

Crucially, it’ll have a slot for the S Pen stylus and will have Samsung’s Exynos 2200 chipset with dedicated AMD graphics in most territories including the UK.

In the US, as with previous generations, the S22 lineup will carry the latest-gen Qualcomm Snapdragon hardware in the form of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

The Galaxy Tab S8 is expected to come in three versions including Plus and Ultra versions. They’ll be more powerful than the iPad Pro and Huawei MatePad Pro rivalling Galaxy Tab S7 series.