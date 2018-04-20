Samsung Galaxy Note 9 preview: Everything we know so far

After the Galaxy Note 7's… erm, explosive debut, Samsung thankfully saved the brand with last year's drama-free Galaxy Note 8. Phew. So what's next, then?

Believe it or not, it's probably the Galaxy Note 9. Rumours are already surrounding Samsung's expected next super-phone, but will the company be able to justify the continued need for a stylus-driven handset in 2018? Especially given the swelling price point of late...

We'll have to wait and see on that front, but until then, here's everything we've heard so far about the Samsung Galaxy Note 9.