Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 2 release could be closer than you think

The rumour mill continues to work its spurious little socks off when it comes to the next wave of Samsung Galaxy products, with the latest chatter suggesting that the Galaxy Buds Pro 2 may now have entered production and be released sooner than expected.

Hot on the heels of a spike in Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 gossip, tech tipster Max Jambor recently tweeted that Samsung’s next-gen true wireless earbuds had hit the line – though what they’ll be called is apparently still subject to some debate.

Jambor has a reasonable track record when it comes to his information and has been doing this for a good while now, but bear in mind that online tech rumours fall flat on their face just as often as they come good.

Galaxy Buds Pro 2 / Galaxy Buds 2 Pro (whatever they are called) entered production today! — Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) June 11, 2022

We then have another, much newer leaker called SnoopyTech offering up a potential Galaxy Buds Pro 2 release window, as well as speculating on the colours the earbuds might be available in.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 2 (marketing name unclear):

Colours:

Zenith White, Zenith Bora Purple, Zenith Graphite — SnoopyTech (@_snoopytech_) June 12, 2022

Retail listing says available in the beginning of July. — SnoopyTech (@_snoopytech_) June 12, 2022

Bear in mind that this account has only been around March 2022, so we really can’t speak to its reliability at all. That said, there’s nothing too outrageous here, insofar as a July release is possible if they’ve just entered production. Plus, those flavours are similar to the current Phantom white, black, silver and violet shades the current Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro are offered in.

Until now, most Galaxy Buds Pro 2 rumours were tipping the next Samsung earbuds to launch at an unconfirmed Galaxy Unpacked event in August, which also works with Jambor’s original tip of them hittingThis would have potentially seem them launch alongside the Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 duo.

The discrepancy highlights the importance of seasoning online tech gossip with a good pinch of salt, but whenever the next Samsung true wireless earbuds come out, the South Korean chaebol will no doubt be hoping they stake a claim as some of the best Apple AirPods alternatives.

Looking even further ahead to early-2023 and all eyes will be on the Galaxy S23, but first there’s the rest of the highly popular range to refresh, with a new smartwatch potentially called the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 also thought to be on the cards later this summer.