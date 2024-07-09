OnePlus reveals more details about Nord 4 and Watch 2R launching next week

We knew already that OnePlus was set to launch a bunch of products next week, but it’s now revealed more details on each as well as some hero images. The launch is set to take place in Milan on 16 July at 3pm CEST (2pm BST), the same day as Amazon Prime Day kicks off.

Head of the table is the Nord 4 mid-range smartphone that OnePlus says is the “first all-metal smartphone of the 5G era”. It has even teamed up with Finnish metal band Lordi (get it?) for a tease and special edition of the phone.

Then there’s the OnePlus Watch 2R, an even more lightweight version of the Watch 2 Wear OS smartwatch that debuted at MWC 2024 and which has already sprouted a Nordic Blue special edition.

The OnePlus Pad 2 is a “flagship productivity tablet” to sit above the OnePlus Pad announced last year and the OnePlus Pad Go announced earlier in 2024. Finally, there’s the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro earphones – try saying that product name in a hurry.

I had expected there to be a new Nord phone, so that’s not a surprise, but the higher-end tablet certainly is as well as the new Watch 2R considering the Watch 2 has only been available for a matter of weeks. You can watch Tuesday’s event here.

Play

There are some more details on each product now, too, which I’ve summarised here:

OnePlus Nord 4 is the slimmest OnePlus Nord ever at 7.99mm. OnePlus says that the metal body (which presumably won’t support wireless charging as a result) uses several “cutting-edge techniques including a nano-etched design and a revolutionary new antenna design.” As you can see from the image below, the cameras are arranged horizontally. We’ll be bringing you our first impressions of the design of this phone soon.

The lightweight OnePlus Watch 2R is a follow-up to OnePlus Watch 2 rather than a replacement. Again there’s a 100 hour battery life, two processors for performance and efficency (Dual-Engine Architecture) and it now also features ultra-precise dual-frequency GPS. It will be available in two colours, which you can see in the image below.

OnePlus Pad 2 will have a 12.in, 7:5 ratio display as well an “industry-leading chipset” – rumours strongly suggest this will be Qualcomm’s high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 so expect a high price point to match. As you can see from the image below, it appears to be rather thin, too.

OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro are mid-range ANC earbuds, available in Starry Black and Soft Jade (below). These have up to 49 dB of noise cancellation, 12.4 mm drivers and OnePlus says they are a significant step forward from the predecessor buds.