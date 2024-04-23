Check out this stunning special edition of the OnePlus Watch 2

I loved the OnePlus Watch 2 smartwatch when I reviewed it recently and so I’m excited to see this – the OnePlus Watch 2 Nordic Blue Edition.

It’s a special version of OnePlus’ latest watch that it unveiled during a launch event in Helsinki, Finland.

And it’s a European exclusive so although it’ll be available in the UK, it’s not coming to the US. It costs £329 or €379 Euros, so a £30/€50 premium over the standard model. You can pre-order it from today and full availability is on 7 May.

OnePlus says the new version is inspired by Scandinavian design and it’s easy to see how, with a two-tone blue dial designed to mimic the look of classic marine chronometers. It certainly improves on the stainless steel of the original version, launched at Mobile World Congress at the tail end of February.

As with the standard version, the Nordic Blue Edition has a 1.43in display and runs Google’s Wear OS and syncs with the OHealth app. It’s IP68/50m rated with military grade durability and dual-frequency GPS for more precise workout tracking – there are a huge number of workouts supported.

The battery life will last you a couple of days usually but can be extended to around 100 hours. You can charge it in around an hour, though a 10 minute charge will take it through a day’s use.

The Watch 2 does this by combining Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 hardware with a BES2700 chip for super-efficiency, meaning that a lot of standard tasks can be handled by the efficiency chip in the background.

The strap of the Nordic Blue Edition is hybrid leather (essentially it’s leather combined with rubber) so that it can maintain a premium look while being durable, too.

Interestingly, OnePlus says the original version of the Watch 2 was the company’s best-selling device of the last two years – so even better selling than its OnePlus 11 or OnePlus 12 flagships.

OnePlus has also confirmed availability dates for the OnePlus Pad Go budget tablet that will cost £299 or €329 Euros. You can order it today.

