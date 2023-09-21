OnePlus Buds Pro 2R are more affordable wireless earbuds

OnePlus remains popular among smartphone enthusiasts, and the brand is expanding out its product offerings. You can now grab headphones, a tablet, and more from the brand. And the latest true wireless earbuds are a more scaled back version of the Buds Pro 2. The new OnePlus Buds Pro 2R ditch a few top-of-the-range features for a more affordable price.

Inside these buds, you’ll find the same dual drivers from the regular Pro 2 earbuds. The Buds Pro 2R use a 11mm woofer and 6mm tweeter to cover higher frequencies, created in collaboration with Dynaudio. You get the same 48dB active noise cancellation with adaptive modes, thanks to the large microphone cut-outs on each bud. Where the differences lie are cutting out some of the more premium features. You don’t get the gyroscope sensor for spatial audio, nor Google Fast Pair.

But, these earbuds still give you plenty of bang for your buck. They offer up to 39 hours of battery life, with the buds holding around 9 hours of listening time per charge. And when you do need to juice up the buds, you can take advantage of fast charging for 10 hours of battery life after just 10 minutes plugged in. Plus, the Buds Pro 2R are IP55 dust and water-resistant, so should be pretty protected against everyday life.

Fancy popping OnePlus’ latest in your lugs? The Buds Pro 2R are available to pre-order directly from OnePlus, before starting to ship on 25 September. You can grab them in Misty White for £149/€149. But if you pre-order, you can score a £20/€20 discount – bringing the buds down to £129/€129.

