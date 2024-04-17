OnePlus Pad Go heads to Europe to take on the entry-level iPad

The OnePlus Pad Go, which launched in Asia in 2023 as a cheaper alternative to the regular Pad, is now heading to Europe to rival the entry-level iPad. Also, after launching earlier this year, the popular OnePlus Watch 2 is heading to customers in Europe in an exclusive new edition. Both devices are fantastic value-for-money options in OnePlus’ device line-up. And customers in Europe can get their hands on them from 23 April.

The big hitter here is the availability of the OnePlus Pad Go in Europe. It’s a more wallet-friendly model of the brand’s signature Pad tablet. Retaining the core aesthetics and software of its pricier sibling, this device sports an 11.35-inch 2408 x 1720 LCD screen with a nippy 90 Hz refresh rate, a step-down from 144 Hz. It runs on Android 13 decked out with OxygenOS 13.2 and gets its kicks from a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset, 8 GB of RAM, and offers up to 256 GB of storage. An 8,000 mAh battery ensures longevity and zippy 33 W fast charging, all wrapped in a snazzy Twin Mint colour option that features a fresh two-tone look.

Europe’s also getting an exclusive new version of the Watch 2 in a lifestyle edition. The OnePlus Watch 2 is a better attempt at a smartwatch than the brand’s debut offering. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon W5 is the performance chipset that makes everything float along nicely. There’s a BES 2700 MCU chipset, too, for efficiency. The sapphire crystal glass on the 1.43in 326ppi display and stainless steel case have been designed for durability. Battery life is still the biggest problem with smartwatches, so the Watch 2 can offer 12 days of juice in Power Saver mode, or 100 hours without it. There’s dual-frequency GPS, and plenty of fitness metrics such as VO2 Max.

Pricing details are yet to be announced, but expect more information from OnePlus on 23 April when the devices launch. You can pre-pay £1 to reserve the tablet directly from the brand, so be sure to check back for updates. Meanwhile, the new Watch 2 edition will only be available to order later this month.

