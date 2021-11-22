OnePlus 9 Pro price crashes to lowest ever in Amazon Black Friday sale

OnePlus smartphones always rank as some of the best value handsets around – and new 2021 flagship the OnePlus 9 has never been cheaper than it is today, thanks to one of the best Black Friday deals live right now.

Thanks to its premium Hasselbrand triple camera system, £200 off the OnePlus 9 Pro is the deal that really piques our interest. The top OnePlus phone is currently down to just £629 – or 24% off its regular £829 asking price.

The huge discount comes to us courtesy of Amazon UK and see the more powerful OnePlus 9 Pro price slashed alongside regular OnePlus 9 models.

This gets you one of the absolute best smartphones around, a device that comes not only with the aforementioned triple camera set-up, but also super-fast 5G mobile connectivity, a beastly Snapdragon 888 chipset, and a high-end metal design.

These are just some of the reason we gave this phone a perfect 5/5 score in our OnePlus 9 Pro review, which sums up the phone’s selling point nicely: “…top-end hardware for less money than you’d pay for a comparable iPhone or Samsung.“

Never has that been truer than it now, as for the newly discoutn £629 asking price, you can’t even look at a 2021 iPhone 13 Pro! And lest there be any confusion, this deal is for a brand new, never touched device complete with 2-year warranty.

Elsewhere, a 256GB OnePlus 9 is down to just £579, while the smaller 128GB model is a mere £479. Having price checked all three deals, we can confirm they’re the cheapest Amazon has ever sold the phones SIM-free, making this one of the week’s can’t-miss Amazon Black Friday deals.

You can also get the OnePlus 9 on a number of great Black Friday contact deals, if that’s a better fit for your budget.

