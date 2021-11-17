Save big on the Samsung Galaxy S21 with this epic Black Friday deal

There’s still more than a week to go until the big day itself, but a number of the year’s best Black Friday deals have already broken cover – including this superb discount on a SIM-free Samsung Galaxy S21 smartphone.

Right now, you can save £120 on the Galaxy S21 at Amazon UK, where a 15% discount has brought the price of the 2021 Samsung flagship down to just £699.

For your money you get one of the very best smartphones around, feautring a hugely impressive triple camera system on its rear, 5G connectivity, and the kind of luxe design that belies such a modest price tag.

We gave the device a nearly perfect 4/5 star score in our Galaxy S21 review, noting that it’s “one of the few legitimately stylish phones” on the market right now.

As well as looking great and taking incredible photos, it comes equipped with loads of great tech you can’t see – namely a powerful Exynos 2100 processor, robust 4000mAh battery, and generous 256GB on-board storage capacity.

They equate to all the performance and space you need for more intensive tasks like 8K video editing, while you can also expect the Galaxy S21 to be good for the best part of a day on a single charge.

It’s a pretty enticing combination, especially when you consider that its current £699 asking price is £70 less than the most basic iPhone 13 – and gets you twice the storage at that!

If you or someone you know is in the market for a new smartphone this holiday season, then this is one of the early Amazon Black Friday deals to take advantage of today.

