Nokia X (2018) preview: Everything we know so far

Apple's iPhone X is a mighty fine smartphone, but it's also ridiculously expensive at £999. Luckily, we're starting to see Android phones match its style at a fraction of the cost.
The Huawei P20 and P20 Pro both offer the same kind of screen-focused, notch-centric style with impressive results (especially the Pro), the upcoming OnePlus 6 has already been confirmed to feature a screen cutout, and even the LG G7 ThinQ is getting in on the action.
And Nokia looks to be next up. HMD Global, the company behind the Nokia name these days, has teased its own iPhone X-like phone that is unsubtly called the Nokia X – but leaks suggest that it may be the cheapest notched phone on the market.
Intrigued? Here's what we know so far.
When will the Nokia X (2018) be out?
Nokia's official Weibo account teased some kind of announcement for 27 April, and that news was… a teaser for another announcement. The hype cycle never ends!
Luckily, this teaser suggests that Nokia will fully unveil the phone on 16 May in Beijing, China. Beyond the phone render itself, the actual invite (shown, sideways) has the same cutout shape, so they're really going all-in on the notched design.
Nokia's own advertising suggests that it will simply be called the Nokia X, while recent leaks (including one from leaker Evan Blass) pointed to the Nokia X6 instead. In both cases, they're existing Nokia phone names from years back, but one will be given fresh life in a matter of weeks.
As for the actual release, we can't be sure just yet – it could release immediately after the debut, or Nokia might take its time rolling it out. In the past, they've sometimes launched phones in China well before an international rollout, so it could be a while.
If HMD wants to make a big splash with the Nokia X, they won't wait too long before shipping the phone globally. Otherwise, the OnePlus 6 and other upcoming Androids threaten to steal its thunder.
How much will the Nokia X (2018) cost?
If leaked information proves correct, the Nokia X could be the cheapest notched phone on the market when it ultimately releases.
A recent report from MyDrivers suggests that the Nokia X will launch two models, one at 1,599 yuan and the other at 1,799 yuan – or about £185 and £205, respectively. We wouldn't expect the conversion rates to carry over exactly, but even if there's a slight premium on UK pricing, that could still be a rather fine price for a handset like this.
Based on what else has leaked, we'd be very surprised to see this phone around the £200 price point. On the other hand, the Moto G6 seems largely comparable spec (albeit with a weaker processor, according to Nokia X leaks), and that's launching at £219. Maybe it's not that far off after all.
What will the Nokia X (2018) look like?
You're looking at it! That's the render that Nokia released via the official Weibo account, and it matches up with advertising seen in China at HMD Global's recent Nokia event.
It's a bezel-lite, screen-heavy design with a notch on the top for the camera cutout and a chin at the bottom. In other words, it's a lot like the Huawei P20 and what we've seen from the LG G7 ThinQ and the Asus ZenFone 5.
Leaked photos (below) even suggest a glass backing, which is rather surprising considering the supposed price. The Nokia X could be one of the most appealing phones on the market if it lands close to that price point, or even a little higher.
The Nokia X isn't the most original-looking phone to emerge this spring, but if the phone really is affordably priced, then it could provide more flash than other lower mid-range options.
What about the Nokia X (2018)'s screen?
As the notch-bearing approach suggests, the Nokia X looks to have an extra-tall screen – a rumour suggests it'll be at a 19:9 aspect ratio and 5.8in tall.
Given the price point, we'll quite likely see a 1080p display on there. We haven't heard anything about panel technology yet, but again, a premium OLED display isn't expected for something that's not pegged as a flagship phone. LCD is more likely.
Even if it's not Quad HD or OLED, a big 1080p screen should look plenty nice on the Nokia X.
How much power will the Nokia X (2018) pack?
Rumours suggest that the Nokia X will pack in a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 chip in one version and a MediaTek P60 processor in the other. In either case, that's solidly mid-range.
The recently revamped Nokia 6 (2018) uses the Snapdragon 630, but the 636 is faster and more efficient. That said, we wouldn't be surprised if it actually ends up being the Snapdragon 630. After all, that's the same chip being used in the Moto G6 Plus (£269), which could end up being the new mid-range champ.
In either case, you should get very solid performance for games, apps, media, and multitasking, even if it's not quite as speedy or powerful as what you'll find in a pricier flagship like the Samsung Galaxy S9 or Google Pixel 2 XL. Leaks suggest 4GB and 6GB RAM configurations, leading to the rumoured price points mentioned earlier.
Putting the Snapdragon 636 in the Nokia X makes a fair amount of sense, but given the 630's popularity in that price bracket, we think that's the possible pick.
What kind of camera will the Nokia X (2018) have?
Leaked photos show a dual-camera setup on the Nokia X, already elevating it above the Nokia 6 in HMD's lineup.
Unfortunately, we don't have a clear sense of what to expect quality-wise from those two back cameras. The new Nokia 6 has a single 16-megapixel camera on the back and it's merely OK, so we'll just have to wait and see what the Nokia X packs in and what kind of special abilities come with the dual setup.
As the Moto G6 has shown, dual-camera setups are coming to cheaper and cheaper handsets. But we'll see just how good of a camera array it ends up being.
Is there anything else I should know about the Nokia X (2018)?
According to the leaked photos, we'll see a fingerprint sensor on the back, right below the vertically-oriented dual-camera setup.
No word on whether we'll see any kind of facial unlock feature with the Nokia X, but it's surely not packing the kind of depth sensor seen on the iPhone X.
Leaks suggest 64GB of internal storage – hopefully that's augmented with microSD support.
Likewise, we don't know yet if the Nokia X will keep the 3.5mm headphone port. The Nokia 6 (2018) and appealing Nokia 7 Plus both keep the port, while the flagship Nokia 8 Sirocco ditches it. Guess we'll just have to wait and see on this one.
All told, the leaks and specs suggest a rather sleek-looking mid-ranger that could rise above its price point with seriously appealing style.
The rumoured price point strikes us as low, but if the Nokia X launches around the same point as the Moto G6 phones, then they could be the two big contenders for the low-priced, yet totally effective mid-ranger of choice for 2018. Stay tuned for the official reveal come 16 May.