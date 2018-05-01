Nokia X (2018) preview: Everything we know so far

Apple's iPhone X is a mighty fine smartphone, but it's also ridiculously expensive at £999. Luckily, we're starting to see Android phones match its style at a fraction of the cost.

The Huawei P20 and P20 Pro both offer the same kind of screen-focused, notch-centric style with impressive results (especially the Pro), the upcoming OnePlus 6 has already been confirmed to feature a screen cutout, and even the LG G7 ThinQ is getting in on the action.

And Nokia looks to be next up. HMD Global, the company behind the Nokia name these days, has teased its own iPhone X-like phone that is unsubtly called the Nokia X – but leaks suggest that it may be the cheapest notched phone on the market.

Intrigued? Here's what we know so far.