LG G7 ThinQ preview: Everything we know so far

LG was a surprising no-show at MWC 2018 in February… well, that's not entirely true. The Korean giant showed an updated V30, but where was the LG G7?

Surprisingly, it was behind closed doors, as a leak showed – but now the company has announced plans to properly reveal the newly-branded LG G7 ThinQ in early May, with an emphasis on A.I. assistance. And like several new and upcoming Android phones, leaks show an iPhone X-like notch.

Will the G7 ThinQ help LG regain its top-dog status in the flagship scene, or will this be another high-end smartphone that's quickly overshadowed by ever-better competition? We'll find out soon – but until then, here's everything we've heard about the LG G7 ThinQ.