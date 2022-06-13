New iPhone 14 Pro camera stars in dummy unit hands-on video

We’re now roughly three months away from the expected iPhone 14 release date and things are really starting to heat up on the Apple rumour mill.

The bulk of 2022 iPhone gossip is centring around claims that at least some of the four iPhone 14 models purported to be in development will feature a new design – and more specifically, a new-look camera that will necessitate changes on both the front and back of the device.

Seeing something like this illustrated in CAD renders and schematics is one thing, but now the rumoured iPhone 14 design changes have been brought to life by Sam Kohl aka iUpdate.

The YouTuber has made physical dummy units based on what he thinks the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and their ‘Max’ siblings will look like, showing off the rumoured changes against Apple’s current iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro flagships.

The video is well worth a watch if you’re keen to see what the new iPhones might look like in the flesh, though to be clear these are not actual Apple units, but rather dummy devices Kohl mocked up himself based on the latest iPhone 14 rumours.

Play Video and header image credit: iUpdate via YouTube

As you can see, the iPhone 14 looks virtually identical to the iPhone 13, while its Max version – potentially joining the family at the expense of a new ‘Mini’ model – is just a larger version of this, with no real changes beyond the supersizing.

Things get interesting when it comes to the iPhone 14 Pro, though. The video compares the device to the iPhone 13 Pro, and as well as showcasing the new ‘dash dot’ camera cut out on the front of the handset, it highlights how the rumoured 48-megapixel camera could look on the back.

Kohl describes it as a “camera hump” as opposed to a camera bump, with the module noticably chunkier than that of the iPhone 13 Pro. Give the video a watch and see for yourself.

The units shown off in the video obviously aren’t the real thing, but it’s arguably the most vibrant look at how the new iPhone family is shaping up this year – and crucially how the compare to last year’s models.

