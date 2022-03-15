Apple is hard at work on the iPhone 14 devices it’s likely to release this Autumn – and there could be some fairly significant changes afoot for the next new 2022 iPhone models compared to previous years.

A major new report on 9to5Mac claims that there will be four versions of the iPhone 14 released this year: the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max, as well an iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

As with their equivalents last year, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max will measure 6.1 inches and 6.7 inches, respectively, but the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max could be getting a taller new form factor to accomodate the rumoured ‘notch and pill’ front camera design.

Not sure what that means? The following schematic can give you an idea and was originally shared by Front Page Tech leaker Jon Prosser on his YouTube channel.

Moreover, following the recent launch of the iPhone SE 3 – now the best budget iPhone you can buy – the Cupertino-based tech giant will apparently be killing off the existing 5.4-inch iPhone mini design with its iPhone 14 range.

Lastly, the respected Apple blog also says it can corroborate earlier claims by TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo that only two top-of-the-range iPhone 14 Pro models will come with a new A16 chip, while the 14 and 14 Max will get an A15 chip again.

Only two Pro models would upgrade to the A16 processor, while the 14 & 14 Max will remain the A15. All four new models will likely come with 6GB RAM, with the difference being LPDDR 5 (14 Pro & 14 Pro Max) vs. LPDDR 4X (14 & 14 Max). https://t.co/tHcszIz6gX — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) March 13, 2022

Sound a bit disappointing? That was our first thought, too, as on paper the deployment of an old chip in a new phone definitely sounds like bad news for Apple fans.

But there is a silver lining of sorts to be found. Apple already essentially had a two-tier chip strategy with the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro, with the latter getting an upgraded version of the A15 that adds an extra GPU core and features 6GB of RAM.

That leaves the possibility that even if the A15 branding stays the same, the A15 used in the iPhone 14 and 14 Max could still represent an upgrade on the iPhone 13.

We’ll have to wait a few more months until we know what Apple really has planned, but these leaks seem to firmly slap a ‘watch this space’ sticker on the iPhone 14 – for better or worse.

Header image credit: MacRumours