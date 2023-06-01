The biggest news and trailers from the summer 2023 Meta Quest Gaming Showcase

The Meta Quest Gaming Showcase 2023 is in the history books, and it’s time to unpack the big event. After officially announcing the Meta Quest 3, Facebook’s parent company announced information on 16 upcoming games — including new titles, updates, and reimagined classics.

While the most significant news of the event centered around Asgard’s Wrath 2 and Assassin’s Creed: Nexus VR, something was announced for everyone in the family, including two vampire-based titles.

From Stranger Things VR to I Expect You To Die 3: Cog in the Machine to The 7th Guest, here’s what to expect for your Meta Quest in the coming months. All the games will work with Meta Quest 2 and Meta Quest 3.

Stranger Things VR

This fall, a new VR game based on the popular Netflix show Stranger Things will be released. In this psychological horror/action game, you will play as Vecna and explore unknown realities while seeking revenge against Eleven and Hawkins. The game allows you to invade the dreams and memories of beloved characters, use telekinetic powers, and battle creatures. You’ll also witness Henry Creel’s transformation into Vecna and learn about his influence on past seasons.

Get ready for a unique and thrilling experience in the world of Stranger Things!

Release date: 2023; wishlist now.

Assassin’s Creed: Nexus VR

Nothing about this highly-anticipated game was announced at today’s Meta Quest Gaming Showcase. However, Meta did announce it would be here in due course – released before the end of the year. In addition, it was announced more details on it will arrive on June 12 at this year’s Ubisoft Forward.

Samba de Amigo

Samba de Amigo is making a comeback on Meta Quest, more than 20 years after its original release in arcades and on Sega Dreamcast. The game is perfect for VR and lets you dance to popular songs from different genres with your lively companion, Amigo. The game features an impressive lineup of 40 songs at launch, with more to be added later. It also offers various mini-games and challenges to keep you engaged. Additionally, you can personalize your character with unique costumes and accessories.

For more fun, you can play online in World Party mode to showcase your dance moves. Samba de Amigo is set to arrive this fall, and I can’t wait for you to experience the thrill of this entertaining game.

Release date: Fall; pre-order now for 10% in the Meta Quest store.

I Expect You To Die 3: Cog in the Machine

The newest chapter in the I Expect You to Die game series is set to arrive later this year. The spy thriller features an expanded narrative with a new villain, Dr. Roxanna Prism.

Project Director and VP of Project Direction for Schell Games notes: “We look forward to new players and returning fans joining us on this exhilarating ride to see what secrets they uncover before they meet their untimely demise.”

The previous version launched in 2021.

Release date: 2023; pre-order now.

Bulletstorm VR

Nearly 12 years since it l launched on other platforms, Bulletstorm VR will reintroduce the world to the “Skillshot.” As in, “kick an enemy into a cactus? Skillshot. Crush one under a hot dog cart? Skillshot. Grab one with your Energy Leash and fling ‘em into a burner? Definitely a skill shot.”

Bulletstorm VR features Skillshots new and old, plus an action-packed story you’ll want to see to believe. The game’s expected to arrive before the end of the year.

Release date: 2023; waitlist now.

Silent Slayer: Vault of the Vampire

Silent Slayer: Vault of the Vampire is an upcoming single-player game. As the title suggests, it focuses on using your stealth skills to kill vampires before they become too powerful to defeat. The game will feature plenty of jump scares as you crack open coffins, disarm traps, and stake the vampires through the heart. It sounds thrilling, and I can’t wait to try it!

Release date: 2023; wishlist now.

Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord

The latest game in the classic series is about to arrive for virtual reality. Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord features a new Ghostbusters HQ, this one in San Francisco, and an all-new mystery just waiting to unravel. It offers all the iconic equipment you’ve expected from one of these games. Use these as you track, blast, and trap ghosts across an extensive and fascinating campaign. You can go it alone or team with up to three friends.

Release date: Fall; wishlist now.

Attack on Titan VR: Unbreakable

Set to launch this winter, Attack on Titan VR: Unbreakable is based on the best-selling manga series. In it, you are tasked with taking on unique missions as a member of the Scout Regiment. Along the way, you’ll need to combine entirely free three-dimensional movement with Omni-directional Mobility (ODM) Gear to defend yourself.

The game will be available in both Japanese and English, dubbed and subbed, offering single-player and co-op modes.

Release date: Winter; wishlist now.

Underdogs

In Underdogs, you wrap yourself in five tons of metal and smash through a dark scene of underground pit fights. Along the way, bash, crush, maul, and rip apart enemy bots and mechs. It’s full-on metal-on-metal violence that’s not for the faint of heart.

The game features over 100 items, including power tools like chainsaws and wrecking balls; Underdogs features gangsters and psychos for added chaos.

The singly player game won’t arrive until early next year.

Release date: Early 2024; wishlist now.

NFL PRO ERA continues to amaze users. Since launching last year, Meta says players have completed over 3 million NFL seasons and unlocked over 9 million trophies. There’s more to come, however.

At the Meta Quest Gaming Showcase, StatusPRO President and Co-founder and former NFL wide receiver Andrew “Hawk” Hawkins announced that new updates are coming — and won’t just include roster tweaks. Though details weren’t revealed, the duo promised the game updates would consist of an expanded

focus on multiplayer, new modes, new features, and more.

Release date: Fall 2023

Racket Club

Have you heard about the new Racket Club game? It was announced back in December, and it’s a brand-new VR racket sport. What’s cool about it is that you can play it alone or with others online. And if you’re feeling social, there’s even a courtside where you can hang out and chat with people worldwide.

The launch date is still to be announced, but it looks like an exciting game worth checking out once it’s released.

Release date: TBC; wishlist now.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Justice

Coming this fall is a visually impressive game called Vampire: The Masquerade – Justice. In this game, you play as a vampire and follow the main storyline while completing side missions and making dialogue choices. The game is set in Venice, Italy, and your ultimate goal is to become the most powerful predator.

You can upgrade your stealth, combat, and traversal skills by purchasing new disciplines in skill trees, even though you already begin the game as a strong vampire. Furthermore, you can gain experience points by exploring and finishing missions and optional objectives, which will help you become the ultimate arbiter of Justice.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Justice is $30; it is likely to be one of the most popular games to come out of the Meta Quest Gaming Showcase.

Release date: Late 2023; wishlist now.

Dungeons of Eternity

Dungeons of Eternity is an upcoming RPG game designed for up to three players, set to launch by the end of this year. This game offers a thrilling dungeon-crawling experience with physics-based combat and randomized dungeons, providing nonstop action and immersion.

One of Dungeons of Eternity‘s standout features is its randomly-generated dungeons, ensuring limitless replayability. These dungeons are constructed from hundreds of chambers, ranging from dark crypts and ruined castles to deep caverns, and are filled with puzzles and deadly traps. Additionally, various weapon types and randomly generated weapon drops make the gameplay even more exciting.

Release date: 2023; wishlist now.

The 7th Guest

Also launching for Meta Quest later this year, The 7th Guest comes from the CD-ROM era. The reintroduced game features Henry Stauf’s haunted mansion and offers recreated FMV (full-motion video) storytelling of the original game. Plus, the game is being offered in 3D for the first time ever.

As its developers explain, The 7th Guest is “spooky but never gory … like a thrilling amusement park ride you can experience at home.”

Release date: 2023; wishlist now.

Arizona Sunshine 2

For up to four players, Arizona Sunshine 2 is a direct sequel to the original, an already beloved first-person multiplayer shooter built for VR. The new game picks up about one year after the unnamed protagonist failed to be rescued and rejoins humanity at the end of the original game.

In this game, you’ll team up with the dog BUDDY as you move through zombified post-apocalyptic Arizona.

Release date: 2023; wishlist now.

Asgard’s Wrath 2

Finally, the most surprising game announced today, Asgard’s Wrath 2 is set to launch this winter. It offers a brand new standalone story, crossing space and time. The first version was released in 2019 to rave reviews.

That’s it, the Meta Quest Gaming Showcase 2023. As you can see, Meta is planning a significant end of 2023, with many new game releases and, of course, an all-new Meta Quest 3.