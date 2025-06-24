A new Xbox has launched – but it doesn’t look like a console

We’ve finally just got an Xbox handheld console, thanks to the updated ROG Ally. But now, there’s a brand new Xbox you can buy – and it isn’t even a console. Microsoft and Meta have birthed a bizarre but somehow compelling offspring: the Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition. It’s a VR headset that looks like it could belong under your telly.

Microsoft has taken Meta’s Quest 3S headset and dressed it up in Xbox’s Carbon Black and Velocity Green. It’s the first limited edition Quest headset ever, and I’ve got to admit, it’s got some serious shelf appeal.

The bundle is quite the care package. You get the custom 128GB headset, matching Touch Plus controllers (for the full Xbox experience), an Elite Strap for comfort, a limited-edition Wireless Controller, and three months each of Meta Horizon+ and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. That’s a lot of gear before you’ve even pressed start.

The partnership between the brands isn’t exactly new – they first rolled out Xbox Cloud Gaming on Quest back in 2023 – but this is the most physical expression of that alliance yet. It’s the gaming giant’s way of saying, “Who needs a telly when you can game on a floating screen hovering in your living room?” And thanks to cloud gaming, you’ve got access to a hefty library of titles like Avowed, Oblivion Remastered, and the gloriously swampy South of Midnight, all without a console in sight.

It’s also a win for continuity. If you start a game in VR, you can continue it on your console or PC, without missing a beat. Progress, achievements, and that unsaved moment of panic mid-boss fight? All travel with you.

The Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition is available now for $400/£400 from Meta, Best Buy, Argos, and EE. Supplies are limited – and knowing Xbox fans, this thing might vanish faster than your storage space.