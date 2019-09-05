Lenovo launches 3 tablets/smart displays at IFA 2019: Which is for you?

IFA 2019 is positively raging right now in Berlin as the tech world shows off its latest wares, and Lenovo got in on the fun tonight with a wide array of announcements.

Amidst the pile are a pair of new tablets and an updated smart display, all of which offer distinctive features and design elements and all of which are built to sit at the center of your smart home. A couple of them are rather affordable, too.

Got an itch to touch a new screen that's larger than your smartphone's? Here's a look at Lenovo's new devices and the benefits of each.