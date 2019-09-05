IFA 2019 highlights: everything you need to know

If you thought IFA stood for the Irish Football Association, don’t worry – there’s no real reason why anyone who isn’t a tech journalist should know what happens at Berlin’s warren-like Messe exhibition centre every September.

IFA actually stands for Internationale Funkausstellung. Don’t expect too much slap bass, though, it’s just an excuse for tech companies from around the world to descend on the city and show off their latest wares. Just don’t count on Apple showing up.

This year we’ve already seen a slew of big tellies, super-powered laptops and tempting headphones, with more to come as the show goes on. Here’s our pick of the show so far...