Great Scott! Casio’s Back to the Future watch is here and it looks awesome

If you’ve ever dreamed of owning a piece of Back to the Future history, Casio has just made that dream a reality. The Japanese watch brand has just unveiled the CA-500WEBF, a special edition digital watch celebrating the 40th anniversary of the iconic film.

As a long-time fan of the trilogy, I have to say, I think it looks fantastic.

The watch takes Casio’s classic CA-500 calculator model from the ’80s and dresses it in unmistakable Back to the Future flair. The face is inspired by the Time Machine’s taillights and the ‘OUTATIME’ licence plate, while the colourful buttons echo the time circuits used by Doc and Marty to set their destination dates.

Even the back of the case is engraved with the flux capacitor (the film’s fictional heart of time travel), and the buckle features the Back to the Future logo.

I really love the attention to detail. It’s obviously not a movie-accurate replica, but it’s full of playful nods that capture the spirit of the film perfectly.

Casio hasn’t stopped at the watch itself. It comes in packaging designed to look like a videotape, so unboxing the watch feels like opening a portal straight back to Hill Valley in 1985.

The Casio CA-500WEBF Back to the Future is priced at £115 (approx. $150) and launches on 21 October 2025.

The only issue is, I’m genuinely torn between strapping it on straight away or keeping it pristine in the box as a collector’s item. Maybe I’ll buy two…

