Spinnaker and Seconde/Seconde/ return for a third phantom-filled dive watch

This Halloween, Spinnaker’s spooky streak continues. The watch brand has once again teamed up with Parisian artist Romaric André (better known as Seconde/Seconde/) for another ghostly creation: the Fleuss Automatic Seconde/Seconde/ 2025 Edition.

Launching on October 17, the new timepiece marks the duo’s third collaboration, fusing Spinnaker’s nautical designs with André’s tongue-in-cheek surrealism. As always, I absolutely love the mix of craftsmanship, humour, and a touch of weirdness to make it special.

I’ve got a soft spot for these collaborations. The original Fifty Phantoms watch from their first team-up remains one of my favourite pieces. It’s playful and so distinctive. It took the seriousness out of dive watches and made them fun again, which is exactly what this new edition seems to do, too.

The Fleuss Seconde/Seconde/ comes in two case sizes, a 40mm Phantom Steel version and a 43mm Phantom White.

Both share the familiar “phantom” dial, this time rendered in spectral grey, where tiny glowing ghosts flicker to life in the dark.

Luminous hands and indices join the fun, while a sunray-brushed, ghostly bezel adds a shimmer that feels more séance than sea spray.

Each comes with an upgraded steel bracelet and nylon strap, giving it that rugged, everyday-wearable feel.

True to Seconde/Seconde/ form, there are a few surprises lurking within, such as the spooky-eyed date window, glow-in-the-dark NATO strap, and ghostly rotor.

The smaller model is limited to 1050 pieces and priced at $525 (approx. £400), while the larger one will see 1150 made for $475 (approx. £350).

The Fleuss Automatic Seconde/Seconde/ 2025 Edition launches October 17, exclusively at Spinnaker’s website and selected retailers.

Every watch is marked as part of the 2025 Edition Batch No. 1, but for anyone who misses the first wave, Spinnaker will open a second pre-order batch, individually numbered and engraved “Batch No. 2,” with delivery expected in May 2026.

