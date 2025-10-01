Will Dreame’s latest robot vac be the first to add an arm that’s actually useful?

There’s another brand rolling into the robot vacuum arms race, quite literally. Dreame has just launched its latest batch of smart home kit in the UK. Most of the buzz is swirling around the Cyber 10 Ultra – Dreame’s first robot vac with a built-in grabbing arm that can move things, reach awkward nooks, and even pick up items weighing up to 500g.

Having used robot vacs with arms before, I’m not certain that this is what we need. Rather, my attention is turned towards the mopping models – an area robotic dust-suckers usually struggle with.

Yes, robot arms are clever. The Cyber 10 Ultra can even use different cleaning tools autonomously, which sounds very sci-fi indeed. Its Hyper-Flex Arm, with four joints and five degrees of freedom, stretches a decent 33cm and uses cameras and lasers to figure out what it’s doing. If you’ve ever dreamed of a robot shifting your sock out of the way so it can vacuum under it, well, now’s your moment. Exact vacuuming details are still under wraps until early 2026, but you can usually decent performance from Dreame.

But I’m far more intrigued by what Dreame’s doing with its mopping Aqua series. The Aqua 10 Ultra Roller Complete might sound like a fancy name for a floor-scrubbing Roomba, but it packs plenty. Fresh water mopping, self-cleaning rollers, and enough smarts to keep dirty water from being flung back onto your supposedly clean floor. Dreame’s FluffRoll tackles grime in grout lines – which is where most robot mops flail – and there’s even carpet protection.

Then there’s the Aqua 10 Ultra Track Complete, which goes one better with 45°C constant hot water cleaning and a system that automatically refills solution as it goes. More contact area, stronger pressure – all geared toward properly lifting muck from hard floors instead of smearing it about like a toddler with a paintbrush. The Aqua 10 Ultra Roller Complete and Aqua 10 Ultra Track Complete will both set you back £1299. Only the Ultra Roller is available in the US, which goes for $1600.

If you’re into ultra-premium automation, the Matrix 10 Ultra takes it to frankly indulgent levels. It can hold three types of mop pads and knows which to use where, with a solution compartment that tailors its cleaning mix to the room. Grease in the kitchen? It’s got a mop for that. Pets had a rave in the lounge? There’s a scent-busting option ready. It’s available to order for £1399, but isn’t available in the US.

Finally, Dreame’s latest cordless vacs bring some new clever touches. The GapFree AI Robotic Arm keeps the suction path snug against walls (Dreame claims a 0mm gap), while TangleCut tech slices up long hairs before they tangle your roller. Both models feature adaptive brush heads and folding wands for tight spots, rounding out a surprisingly refined package. The V20 Pro and V30 cordless vacuums will set you back £379 and £499, respectively. Again, these models aren’t available in the US.