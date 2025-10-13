Vision Pro with M5 could debut this week with iPad Pro and MacBook Pro

Apple is planning a low-key announcement of up to three three new products containing the next-generation M5 processor as soon as this week, according to a new report. The company could make an online announcement for a new iPad Pro tablet, MacBook Pro laptop and Vision Pro mixed reality headset showcasing its latest Apple Silicon advancements.

That’s according to the well-connected Apple reporter Mark Gurman, writing in his weekly Power On Newsletter for Bloomberg. The iPad Pro M5 and MacBook Pro refresh have been rumoured and expected for a while now, as part of Apple’s now-traditional post-iPhone October announcements. However, the possibility of a tweaked version of the expensive Vision Pro has only recently come into focus.

According to Gurman, the headset would not only come with M5 power, but a revamped head strap making the device more comfortable to wear. Previously, Gurman has reported the new strap is “designed to reduce neck strain and head pain.” It’s not clear what advancements the M5 will bring to the Vision Pro, but Apple is likely to make that clear soon enough.

Again, Gurman has also previously reported the key benefits will be increasing the number of cores inside its neural engine that processes the Apple Intelligence AI tasks. “These capabilities are critical for a device that relies on AI for the live processing of imagery and applications in complex virtual environments,” he wrote in late September. The current M2 chip offers and 8‑core CPU with 4 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores, a 10‑core GPU, a 16‑core Neural Engine and 16GB unified memory.

All three devices are going to arrive with the base-level M5 chip, the report says. Presumably, if previous form is followed, MacBook Pro models devices carrying the supercharged M5 Pro and Max chips would arrive sometime in 2026. We will naturally bring word of the iPad Pro, MacBook Pro and Vision Pro announcements as they happen.