iPad Pro M5 could be a performance monster to make power users swoon

The expected iPad Pro revamp, complete with the as-yet-unannounced M5 processor, appears to have broken cover early – giving us a sneak peak at what could be the next best Apple iPad.

A Russian YouTuber, with previous for getting sneaky access to Apple products before they’re launched, appears to have done it again. A new unboxing video purportedly shows off the next-generation Apple tablet designed for power users.

The video is from Wylsacom, the same leaker who got wind of the 14-inch MacBook Pro M4 in 2024, so we wouldn’t be surprised if he’s on the money again. The video carries the hallmarks of a legit leak, especially since there’s since been a second unboxing video from a second Russian YouTuber now doing the rounds. In Russia they have ways, it seems.

The odds are in favour of these videos being the real deal. Not that you’d be able to tell if they weren’t. It looks like a large, beautiful Apple tablet with a super-thin chassis – just like the iPad Pro M4 and, on this evidence, virtually indistinguishable.

Wylsacom was also kind enough to run some benchmarking tests on the purported Apple Silicon M5 chip within the tablet. It served up single/multi-core scores of 4,133 and 15,437. That’s potentially a significant improvement over the 3,718 and 13,324 achieved by an M4 iPad Pro.

Graphics have received a noteworthy bump too, according to the leaker. The 74,568 benchmarking score puts the M4 iPad Pro’s 55,702 tally in the shade.

It’s certainly approaching the time for Apple to launch a new iPad Pro. The M4 model has been around since May 2024 when it arrived headlined by Apple Intelligence features and the Ultra Retina XDR OLED display – the first of its kind in an Apple tablet. We remain huge fans of Apple’s efforts on this device. The 7th-Generation model earned a five-star review from Stuff, with that thinner, more powerful tablet and wonderful screen crowned “a real stunner.”

Apple often hosts a separate product launch in October 2025, following its annual September iPhone and Apple Watch gala. While the company is yet to announce further events this year, an iPad Pro M5 seems destined to be part of any plans. A filing with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in the United States also revealed new model numbers highly likely to be iPad Pro devices, judging by previous hardware releases (via MacRumors), adding further fuel to the flames.

Our advice? Hang fire on an iPad Pro purchase for a week or two, folks.