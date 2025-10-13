Apple TV+ streaming service is dropping the plus and keeping the price

Apple has subtly announced its paid streaming service Apple TV+ will henceforth be known as just Apple TV. And yes, you’ll still have to pay for it despite the removal of the mathematical symbol.

The decision could either simplify or add a little confusion to Apple’s video content proposition, depending on your perspective. There’s long been an Apple TV app where users can access their own purchased library of content from iTunes, or rent the latest releases. Now the streaming service will carry the same name.

The ‘Plus’ differentiated the content created by Apple for its answer to Netflix, featuring acclaimed original series like Ted Lasso, Slow Horses and The Morning Show. The $12.99/£9.99 subscription service is going nowhere, but does this decision over the name simplify the proposition? Apple seems to think so.

“Apple TV+ is now simply Apple TV, with a vibrant new identity,” says in the announcement that its self-produced box office smash F1 would be streaming globally via Apple TV on December 12. That’s via the Apple TV app, but only for subscribers to the Apple TV streaming service. Convoluted!

Many moons ago, the ITV soap opera used to be called Emmerdale Farm. Then as the action moved beyond the antics of Seth and Amos in the top field, and more around village life itself, ITV changed it to simply Emmerdale. There was logic there. I’m not so sure Apple’s move makes as much sense.

Anyway, the story Apple wants us to pay attention to today is the success of its F1 movie. It was, Apple exclaims, the highest grossing sports movie of all time having taken in $629m at the global box office. Incidentally, that’s the highest grossing original film of the year (not counting remakes like Superman and such), and it’s the highest grossing film of Brad Pitt’s career.