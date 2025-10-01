Peloton launches five new connected fitness devices and introduces AI-Powered Peloton IQ for all users

Rather than simply extending the existing product line-up, Peloton has announced a complete product line-up overhaul. There are five new connected devices in the Peloton Cross Training Series, which features an all-new base and premium equipment designed for cross-training. Also new is Peloton IQ, an AI and computer vision system that provides deeply personalised guidance for achieving health and fitness goal and is available to users of the new and original equipment.

At the time of launch, we spoke to Brent Tworetzky, SVP of Product at Peloton, about this new chapter for the company, who confirmed the key message of today’s announcements is deep personalisation. “Our swivel screen, which is now on all of our devices, turns the equipment that you buy into a.full body workout, because you can be on your Bike or your Tread, you turn the swivel, and now you can do any of the floor exercises of strength, pilates, stretching, and yoga. Because the screen tilts 360 degrees, it fits into anybody’s space, so if you have a small flat or a bigger home gym area, you can mould it to fit the space that you have, to have a great workout,” he explained.

Peloton Cross Training Series

The new Peloton Cross Training Series consists of five connected fitness devices: the Cross Training Bike, Bike+, Tread, Tread+, and Row+, however the Tread+ and Row+ are available in the US and Canada only. As well as each device featuring an advanced swivel screen for easy transition between cardio, strength, yoga, pilates etc., all models come with enhanced audio, new processors and upgraded WiFi and Bluetooth.

The plus line, so Bike+ for UK readers, looks particularly exciting as it features a built-in movement tracking camera, which will allow for real-time personal guidance for everything from strength training through to form feedback and suggested weights. No more counting your own reps either – hurrah!

Also exciting is hands-free voice control – we’re moving into the “Ok Peloton” era, which will come in handy for adjusting weights etc. as well as pausing workouts. Another first is the speakers – tuned by Sonos, these will be Peloton’s first to featuring a woofer and the company says we can expect a studio-like sound experience. There’s also an integrated three-speed fan.

Peloton IQ

The introduction of Peloton IQ sees personal training become accessible for all users – it’s available immediately across all Peloton connected fitness equipment, with original models simply needing a software update.

Talking about Bike+ with Peloton IQ and the company’s connected camera, Brent explained: “Peloton IQ is a platform for personal guidance that supports you from end to end. It starts by understanding your goals – we’ll ask you what your goal is: strength versus cardio versus longevity versus if you have weight goals. That helps us give a general understanding of the problem that you’re trying to solve. We’ll then take your personal history of the classes that you like to take, the instructors, the music, the amount of time that you have. We’ll also ask you if you want to put in those preferences yourself – we have a Personalised Plan where you can say ‘I want to work out on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.’ So, we’ll take all those inputs, and then Peloton IQ will recommend a series of classes for you in a week that we think will help you meet your goals, but also match your interests, so that you’ll be motivated and enjoy the classes in addition to achieve your workout goals.”

Workout history, class performance, and third-party wearable data is gleaned by Peloton IQ from GarminConnect, Fitbit, and Apple Health in order to give tailored recommendations and insights, which will include workout routines and performance estimates. The level of personalisation on offer is impressive, for example, for users enrolled in a fitness goal but not a personalised plan, Peloton IQ will suggest individual classes based on the members data – like a strength class to follow a ride.

Extended wellness offering

Peloton has also announced new partnerships to co-develop classes and programming, which will supports member’s wider wellness, as well as just fitness. Hospital for Special Surgery–the world leader in orthopedics and rheumatology– have co-produced programming focused on musculoskeletal injury prevention and recovery. Additionally, Halle Berry’s Respin Health and Peloton see an eight-week program design to target symptom relief and overall quality of life improvement for perimenopause through postmenopause. Both will be available in the coming weeks. It has also been confirmed that the Peloton x HYROX collection will continue to expand.

All members can now access Breathwrk’s app as part of their Peloton subscription, with Peloton having acquired the wellness app specialising in breathing exercises.

Peloton has also launched Club Peloton, available now, a new recognition program, where members can earn points for their activity and engagement, which in turn offer rewards like clothing discount and early unlocking of new content.

With all of this newness comes the inevitable price hike – Peloton All-Access membership will increase from £39 to £45 and App+ Membership from £24 to £28.99.