Stuff

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works

Home / News / Amazon’s latest Echo Studio is a lot smaller – can it really punch higher than the larger original?

NewsAudioSmart HomeHi-Res AudioSmart speakersAmazon
News

Amazon’s latest Echo Studio is a lot smaller – can it really punch higher than the larger original?

Amazon debuted new versions of the Echo Studio and Echo Dot at its Devices and Services event today

Dan Grabham Dan Grabham
Echo Studio and Echo Dot Max

Amazon debuted new versions of the Echo Studio and Echo Dot smart speakers at its Devices and Services event today.

Echo Dot – apparently the world’s best-selling smart speaker – is now the Echo Dot Max in its latest compact guise with a 3x improvement in the bass performance compared with the older Echo Dot.

Amazon must be impressed with it, since it has seemingly decided to bin off the standard Echo in favour of the Echo Dot Max and new Echo Studio.

The Echo Studio upgrade is one that I’ve been waiting for – the older design was not only bulky, but it was also really rather ugly.

Echo Studio and Echo Dot Max

It’s now a lot smaller than the original design so the real question is whether it’s an audio upgrade or not. Amazon’s Daniel Rausch clearly thinks so, saying on stage: “It’s our most advanced and best-sounding Echo ever. Echo Studio has incredible high-fidelity sound with three full-range drivers, plus a custom high-excursion woofer that maximizes the bass.” The original had a full width bass port, so it’ll be very interesting to compare it to the new model.

Echo Studio and Echo Dot Max

As before the Echo Studio is designed for Spatial Audio and Dolby Atmos at its heart and particularly the ‘Ultra HD’ music available on Amazon Music Unlimited.

Echo Studio and Echo Dot Max

Rausch continued to talk about the design of the new Echos: “You’ll also see that on these new designs, we brought the light ring around to the front. It used to be on the top. And small cues indicate when Alexa’s listening, thinking, and talking.” The latter is a reference to the generative version of Alexa, known as Alexa+. “Music sounds amazing. But so do podcasts, so does the news, so do audiobooks.”

Profile image of Dan Grabham Dan Grabham Editor-in-Chief

About

Dan is Editor-in-chief of Stuff, working across the magazine and the Stuff.tv website.  Our Editor-in-Chief is a regular at tech shows such as CES in Las Vegas, IFA in Berlin and Mobile World Congress in Barcelona as well as at other launches and events. He has been a CES Innovation Awards judge. Dan is completely platform agnostic and very at home using and writing about Windows, macOS, Android and iOS/iPadOS plus lots and lots of gadgets including audio and smart home gear, laptops and smartphones. He's also been interviewed and quoted in a wide variety of places including The Sun, BBC World Service, BBC News Online, BBC Radio 5Live, BBC Radio 4, Sky News Radio and BBC Local Radio.

Areas of expertise

Computing, mobile, audio, smart home