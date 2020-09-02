IFA 2020 highlights: everything you need to know

IFA has traditionally been Europe’s biggest consumer electronics show, with thousands flocking to Berlin at the tail end of summer to drool over new TVs, hi-fi gear, cameras, smartphones and more.

As with so much this year, the COVID-19 pandemic has done a number on the expo, forcing organisers to switch up the format and vastly reduce the size of the in-person conference. Where last year’s show had 2,300 exhibitors, 2020’s “Special Edition” IFA has under 200.

That said, a bunch of big manufacturers have embraced the new part-digital format, while others are launching products during the event window regardless. And naturally we’ll be covering all the biggest, most exciting announcements on the site, with everything linked to or written about in this very article! Don’t ever say we never spoil you…