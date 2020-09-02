IFA 2020 highlights: everything you need to know

IFA has traditionally been Europe’s biggest consumer electronics show, with thousands flocking to Berlin at the tail end of summer to drool over new TVs, hi-fi gear, cameras, smartphones and more.
As with so much this year, the COVID-19 pandemic has done a number on the expo, forcing organisers to switch up the format and vastly reduce the size of the in-person conference. Where last year’s show had 2,300 exhibitors, 2020’s “Special Edition” IFA has under 200.
That said, a bunch of big manufacturers have embraced the new part-digital format, while others are launching products during the event window regardless. And naturally we’ll be covering all the biggest, most exciting announcements on the site, with everything linked to or written about in this very article! Don’t ever say we never spoil you…
IFA 2020: TV
5 things you need to know about Philips TV and audio right now
Philips’ glorious new OLED+935 flagship is the successor to our current top-rated telly, and it’s packed with exciting features and premium design touches.
IFA 2020: Audio
Bowers & Wilkins updates its iconic 600 Series speakers
Brit sonic stalwart Bowers & Wilkins has been making its 600 Series for 25 years, and these quality entry-level speakers have started many a music lover on his or her journey into the eye-wateringly expensive but highly rewarding world of audiophile hi-fi. This month sees the arrival of the seventh iteration of the 600 Series, dubbed the Anniversary Edition. It features floorstanding, bookshelf and centre-channel speakers and three different subwoofer options, with prices starting at £419. You’ll be able to pick up a 5.1-channel home cinema package for £2,916.
As well as the new OLED TV mentioned above, Philips announced new soundbars, over-the-ear headphones, true wireless headphones and multi-room audio this week. Click here for the skinny on everything.
Asus announces ROG Delta S, the world’s first MQA-equipped headphones
MQA (or Master Quality Authenticated) is the audiophile’s preferred way to stream music, but there’s never been a pair of headphones compatible with the lossless audio codec… until now! Curiously enough, the first cans to come with MQA are primarily aimed at gamers rather than traditional music lovers, but golden-eared jazz enthusiasts will doubtless be eyeing up Asus’s ROG Delta S to see how MQA fares in headphone form. No release date or price is confirmed as yet.
IFA 2020: Smartphones
6 things you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2
We’ve known about Samsung’s second-gen bendy blower for some time, but this week it got its official launch – and it looks like a huge improvement on the first Fold. Read this to find out why.
ZTE’s Axon 20 5G is the world’s first phone with an under-display selfie camera
This mid-range handset has found a unique spot for its front-facing snapper.
LG is teasing a curious rotating smartphone called the Wing
Samsung's phone may bend, but LG's upcoming handset will twist...
IFA 2020: Cameras
Sony’s new Cinema Line of high-end video cameras is pitched at the pros
Sony’s full-frame mirrorless cameras are already a hit with filmmakers and (ugh) ‘content creators’, but people who make a living from shooting video should consider the brand’s Cinema Line, the new name given to its pro-focussed video range. Alongside existing models the Venice and FX9, the range will feature a new FX6 camera (on sale by the end of 2020) and is intended to provide all the hardware and software necessary to create movies with a cinematic look and feel.
Panasonic Lumix S5 is the full-frame camera that won't weigh you down
This premium mirrorless model weighs just 630g without a lens – but promises heavyweight performance for both stills and video shooting.
IFA 2020: Smart home and appliances
The Vivoscreen Smeg Oven is almost a vending machine for hot meals
Smeg’s new cooker boasts a colour touchscreen and a connected app, letting you stuff its memory with your most beloved recipes.
The Lenovo Smart Clock Essential is a talkative timepiece that nails the basics
Bless your bedside table with this Google Assistant-equipped alarm clock.